Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Spotify lays off 6% of workforce, loses content chief
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Leading music streamer Spotify is cutting 600 staff in a "difficult but necessary" move to reduce costs, and in a restructure is losing Dawn Ostroff, head of content and advertising. Ek then Dawn Ostroff...
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 with security key support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This release is chiefly concerned with beginning the implementation ofnew security features that Apple has announced it will continue introducing over the next few months. Consequently, macOS 13.2 features support for using a physical...
Apple Insider
Tests confirm macOS Finder isn't scanning for CSAM images
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple isn't checking images viewed within the macOS Finder for CSAM content, an investigation intomacOS Ventura has determined, with analysis indicating that Visual Lookup isn't being used by Apple for that particular purpose. In...
Apple Insider
After Apple's busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's flurry of January launches may be the company's last major releases for some time, with a lack of inbound new products expected for the second quarter meaning there could be quite a few months to wait for something new to surface.
Apple Insider
New HomePod mini model isn't being worked on right now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following the return of the full-size HomePod, consumers shouldn't expect a newHomePod mini anytime soon, because there's no obvious reason for an update to happen. According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg,...
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Apple Insider
Soft iPhone sales will hit Apple's Q1 2023 finances, weak dollar will help
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Soft holidayiPhone sales will hit Apple's first fiscal quarter, while strong currencies against a weaker dollar may have helped Apple's finances according to UBS analysts. For Apple's Q1 2023 financial results, UBS forecasts Apple...
Apple Insider
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple Insider
Apple still on track for iPad Pro revamp with OLED display in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple may be planning a "majoriPad Pro revamp," which could include a new OLED display — but it likely won't occur until 2024. Apple's iPad Pro lineup was refreshed with Apple's M2 chip...
Apple Insider
What to expect from Apple's 2022 holiday quarter earnings report
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will be announcing its 2023 fiscal first quarter results on February 2. Here's what to expect from the holiday quarter earnings — and what Wall Street is predicting. Apple revealed on January...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch 9 will be skipped for Apple Watch X, says sketchy rumor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A rumor based on very flimsy supply chain info goes out on a limb to say that Apple is going to produce an "Apple Watch X" for 2024, as radical a change as theiPhone X was.
Apple Insider
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro review roundup: Impressive spec bump
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first wave of reviews for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max updates to the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been published, with the increased performance one of many high points for the releases.
Apple Insider
Pick up Apple's M2 Mac mini 2023 for just $499
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thecheapest M2 Mac mini preorder price can be found at AppleInsider this weekend, with the 2023 Mac mini eligible for an exclusive $100 discount. Apple's new M2 Mac mini may have gotten a $100...
Apple Insider
Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of today's top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.
Apple Insider
Meross Smart LED Lightbulb review: Modernize any light socket in your home
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Smart lightbulbs are a great way to liven up an old lamp with color. The Meross Smart LED Lightbulb usesHomeKit to allow you to customize an existing lamp and automatically switch to new colors or brightness levels.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 21: $499 M2 Mac mini, $100 off 34-inch Alienware Curved OLED monitor, $25 off TurboTax Deluxe, & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the hottest deals collected today include $100 off a variety of Apple's Mac catalog, $800 off the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot cleaner, and 72% off a Monoprice 85W USB-C wall charger.
Apple Insider
Get Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for $29.99 - limited time offer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The 88% price drop on Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 brings the standalone license down to $29.99. For a limited time only, pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for...
Apple Insider
Banks teaming up to fight Apple Wallet & PayPal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Seven major banks are working with money-transfer service Zelle to create a separate digital wallet system to compete withApple Wallet. Instead, the new digital wallet is to be run by Early Warning Services (EWS),...
Comments / 0