SpaceX just fueled up its massive Starship for the first time

SpaceX fueled up its fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday, checking off another huge testing milestone ahead of the rocket’s first orbital flight test. The success of Monday’s test keeps this Starship vehicle — consisting of a Super Heavy booster, called Booster 7, and the Ship 24 upper-stage — on track…
Virgin names plane after Queen Elizabeth II

The phrase “queen of the skies” has just taken on another meaning. While the now-discontinued Boeing 747 bore the moniker in the past, Virgin Atlantic is repurposing the phrase as it names a plane after the late Queen Elizabeth II. The airline has occasionally named its planes after...
China says 80% of population have had Covid-19, as millions travel for Lunar New Year

Eight in 10 people in China have now been infected with Covid-19, a prominent government scientist has claimed. Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday — the eve of the Lunar New Year — that the present “wave of epidemic has already infected about 80% of the people” in the country of 1.4 billion people.

