ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nya7n_0kLKJW5n00

Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car.

Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.

Officers say the driver ran over stop sticks during the chase and lost control and crashed into a pickup truck that was parked outside of an apartment complex near 21st and Memorial. Police say the three teens fled from the car but were later caught and taken into custody.

According to police, officers found guns inside the car and believe the three suspects stole the car from the Hood Food store last near 46th Street North and MLK earlier in the evening. Police believe all three suspects who were inside the car are juveniles.

Officers have not released the names or ages of those involved.

Comments / 3

Boyd Reed
3d ago

bring back the chain gang making little rocks out of big rocks . Its called getting an attitude adjustment . Nobody deserves it more m

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Attempted Kidnapping Suspect in Custody

Bartlesville Police have taken a kidnapping suspect into custody. Quincy Wilson is accused of attempting to kidnap a worker at the Lowe's in Bartlesville on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed Wilson trying to physically force the employee outside of the store. BPD Captain Andrew Ward says Wilson was found in Tulsa.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy