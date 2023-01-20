Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls' basketball round-up: Lady Spartans rolled over by Truckers on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan girls fell to the Clintonville Truckers in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening 65-52. The Spartans fell behind early 16-8, but rallied to take a 32-27 lead into halftime. Clintonville came out of intermission on fire, as the Truckers went on a 19-1 run in the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol sweeps weekend
Packerland Conference girls' basketball teams spent their weekend traveling with varying degrees of success. The Sevastopol Pioneers girls' basketball team made the most of their three-hour-plus road trip over the last two days, picking up wins against Owen-Withee and Mellen on consecutive days. Gibraltar lost their matchup to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah...
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix women salvage weekend against Robert Morris
The Green Bay Phoenix women provided the only victory for the institution across four games on Sunday, handling Robert Morris 71-54. The Phoenix trailed by one after the first quarter but took control from there, including a 16-7 spurt in the fourth quarter. Sydney Levy scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win after Friday's heartbreaker against Youngstown State. Bailey Butler added 16 points and contributed five assists, while Callie Genke scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Phoenix victory. Phoenix Gedeon led the Colonials with 13 points.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers split weekend series against the Rough Riders
Home cooking failed both teams this weekend as the Green Bay Gamblers and Cedar Rapids Rough Riders scored road victories against each other. In Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rough Riders, Raimonds Vitolins scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period after the Gamblers had fallen behind 5-0. Nicholas Vantassell scored his 11th about 90 second later, but the Rough Riders made it 6-2 over a minute later thanks to Martin Lavins.
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bay of Green Bay closing to commercial traffic
Starting Wednesday, you won’t see any commercial vessels navigating the southern Green Bay waters. The United States Coast Guard announced that the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan would be closing all waters southwest of a line extending from Peshtigo Point to Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay at noon on Wednesday, January 25th. Commercial boaters will be off-limits, and the U.S. Coast Guard will cease breaking ice for commercial traffic. The bay is expected to be reopened in early spring, weather permitting.
doorcountydailynews.com
Janet Marie Mickelson
Janet Marie Mickelson, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Door County Medical Center, Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her sons. She was born January 17, 1928, in Sawyer, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Esther Martha...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Baranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
doorcountydailynews.com
George L. Evenson
Farmer, county historian and environmental conservator, George L. Evenson, 93, of Sturgeon Bay passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. George was born Louis George Evenson on March 12, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Louis and Selma (Hendricks) Evenson. He graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1947 before studying agriculture at UW Madison. On October 23, 1948, George married Margaret M. Ehlers at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
Fox11online.com
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
doorcountydailynews.com
Organizations drumming up support for tower restoration
The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society and the Potawatomi Park Alliance want your help to send a message to Madison about the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower. The two organizations expressed their frustrations shortly after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the architectural firm GRAEF presented their plans for the observation tower located at the state park outside of Sturgeon Bay. The plans both involved ADA-compliant ramps in reaching the top of the structure depending on whether the current tower is restored or if a new one is built. Depending on the option, it could cost up to $7.5 million, something Dave Allen from the Potawatomi Park Alliance says could be feasible, but the tower may not be able to be saved in time if they wait for the fundraising dollars to come in to support the project. He suggests the tower itself be restored for $500,000 so something is better than nothing.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
