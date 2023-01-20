ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol sweeps weekend

Packerland Conference girls' basketball teams spent their weekend traveling with varying degrees of success. The Sevastopol Pioneers girls' basketball team made the most of their three-hour-plus road trip over the last two days, picking up wins against Owen-Withee and Mellen on consecutive days. Gibraltar lost their matchup to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah...
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Phoenix women salvage weekend against Robert Morris

The Green Bay Phoenix women provided the only victory for the institution across four games on Sunday, handling Robert Morris 71-54. The Phoenix trailed by one after the first quarter but took control from there, including a 16-7 spurt in the fourth quarter. Sydney Levy scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win after Friday's heartbreaker against Youngstown State. Bailey Butler added 16 points and contributed five assists, while Callie Genke scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Phoenix victory. Phoenix Gedeon led the Colonials with 13 points.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Gamblers split weekend series against the Rough Riders

Home cooking failed both teams this weekend as the Green Bay Gamblers and Cedar Rapids Rough Riders scored road victories against each other. In Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rough Riders, Raimonds Vitolins scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period after the Gamblers had fallen behind 5-0. Nicholas Vantassell scored his 11th about 90 second later, but the Rough Riders made it 6-2 over a minute later thanks to Martin Lavins.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Bay of Green Bay closing to commercial traffic

Starting Wednesday, you won’t see any commercial vessels navigating the southern Green Bay waters. The United States Coast Guard announced that the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan would be closing all waters southwest of a line extending from Peshtigo Point to Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay at noon on Wednesday, January 25th. Commercial boaters will be off-limits, and the U.S. Coast Guard will cease breaking ice for commercial traffic. The bay is expected to be reopened in early spring, weather permitting.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Janet Marie Mickelson

Janet Marie Mickelson, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Door County Medical Center, Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her sons. She was born January 17, 1928, in Sawyer, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Esther Martha...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Baranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

George L. Evenson

Farmer, county historian and environmental conservator, George L. Evenson, 93, of Sturgeon Bay passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. George was born Louis George Evenson on March 12, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Louis and Selma (Hendricks) Evenson. He graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1947 before studying agriculture at UW Madison. On October 23, 1948, George married Margaret M. Ehlers at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Organizations drumming up support for tower restoration

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society and the Potawatomi Park Alliance want your help to send a message to Madison about the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower. The two organizations expressed their frustrations shortly after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the architectural firm GRAEF presented their plans for the observation tower located at the state park outside of Sturgeon Bay. The plans both involved ADA-compliant ramps in reaching the top of the structure depending on whether the current tower is restored or if a new one is built. Depending on the option, it could cost up to $7.5 million, something Dave Allen from the Potawatomi Park Alliance says could be feasible, but the tower may not be able to be saved in time if they wait for the fundraising dollars to come in to support the project. He suggests the tower itself be restored for $500,000 so something is better than nothing.
STURGEON BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI

