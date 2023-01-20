ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie

Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023. She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton. She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George

Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Council discusses feral cats, a potential sewer company expansion, and more

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: McKnight, Garnett M.

Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh. Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery. She...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert

Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

