West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
WTAP
Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
WTAP
Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
WTAP
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven, a team of investigators who run a podcast, will hold a fundraising event to increase the money they can offer for the reward for the Judy Petty case. By next month, it will be 15 years since Judy Petty disappeared. Her family has been...
WTAP
Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie
Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023. She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton. She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care...
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George
Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning. The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m. The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General. There are no major...
WTAP
Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board. Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help. Ritter said the organization has three top priorities...
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
WTAP
Belpre City Council discusses feral cats, a potential sewer company expansion, and more
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.
WTAP
Obituary: McKnight, Garnett M.
Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh. Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery. She...
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
WTAP
Parkersburg’s Guild Builders finish second weekend of “Disney Descendants: The Musical”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s youth program Guild Builders just wrapped up its second weekend of shows for “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”. Since October of 2022, the junior company of the Guild Builders program have been running lines, learning music and perfecting choreography...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
WTAP
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert
Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
WTAP
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
