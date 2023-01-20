ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Woman hit, killed near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a woman was hit and killed in the West Valley early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near 3:30 a.m. in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle that...
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
KTAR.com

Cold call: Freeze warning issued in metro Phoenix for Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — If you think it was chilly Monday morning, just wait a day. Tuesday is expected to be the Valley’s “coldest morning that we’ve seen so far this winter,” Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Monday.
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure

PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
East Valley Tribune

Lehi, city at war over apartment project

Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
phoenixwithkids.net

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week

While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
themesatribune.com

Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
