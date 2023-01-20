Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Woman hit, killed near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road
GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a woman was hit and killed in the West Valley early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near 3:30 a.m. in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle that...
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
KTAR.com
Cold call: Freeze warning issued in metro Phoenix for Tuesday morning
PHOENIX — If you think it was chilly Monday morning, just wait a day. Tuesday is expected to be the Valley’s “coldest morning that we’ve seen so far this winter,” Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Monday.
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
East Valley Tribune
Lehi, city at war over apartment project
Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
AZFamily
How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop
The Queen of Clean came on Good Morning, Arizona today to talk about some organizational hacks for your home. Singer of Plain White T’s surprises cancer patient with special performance. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
phoenixwithkids.net
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
ABC 15 News
Arizona State University police looking for suspects who robbed victim at gunpoint near Tempe campus
TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred near the Tempe campus Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred in the area of University Towers and South Forest Avenue around 10:20 p.m. The victim was reportedly approached by three men wearing masks and...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week
While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
12news.com
'We're screwed': Corporation Commission hears from Rio Verde residents about water cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — "We're screwed," John Hornewer told three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. There was no other way to say it, he said. Hornewer is one of the water haulers for Rio Verde Foothills, and Monday morning, he was notified one of his suppliers was cutting him off.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings overnight across the Phoenix metro area
PHOENIX — As our latest winter storm clears out overnight, temperatures are plummeting. Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for the entire Valley and areas to our south in Pinal and Pima Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Many parts of the Phoenix metro area will hit...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed in Kansas during shootout with deputies
PHOENIX - A double homicide suspect out of Phoenix was found in Kansas by authorities and was killed in a shootout, police said. The suspect allegedly killed Cameron Brown, 28, and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Their small children were found safe inside the home.
themesatribune.com
Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
Comments / 0