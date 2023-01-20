Read full article on original website
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The top industries and employers in the Raleigh area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in Wake County with this guide to local business.
Dollar General sales Jan. 22-28: BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent
Dollar General has new sales this week including BBQ Sauce, soup, mustard, Heinz 57 Sauce, Valentine's candy, crackers, juice, pain relief, laundry detergent, cold medicine, bath tissue and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices...
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
'Triangle baby boom' leads some to worry about local capacity for services, schools
"A new kindergarten class is born within the WakeMed system every day," a hospital spokesperson said.
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Flames burn through roof of Raleigh home
Firefighters are battling flames at a home on Castlebrook Drive in Raleigh.
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
NC-55 bypass in Holly Springs closed this week for construction
Work on the extension of the Triangle Expressway is causing overnight road closures. One section of the N.C. Highway 55 bypass in Holly Springs will be closed between East Williams Street and Old Smithfield Road overnight from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Access to the expressway will be available during...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
NBC New York
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South
Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
WRAL
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
Hog truck flips, I-95 South may be closed for hours
WADE, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 95 was closed Monday afternoon, and it may not reopen for hours. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News that a truck carrying hogs flipped near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road just before 2 p.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated all lanes may not reopen until 7 p.m.
