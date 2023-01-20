Read full article on original website
Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing
Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus
Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
Truist Equipment Finance Names Peter Faser Director of Originations for CIB Clients
Truist Equipment Finance added Peter Faser as director of originations. Faser, who has been with Truist Securities since 2011 and has more than 25 years of banking experience, will be responsible for corporate and investment banking clients. Most recently, Faser led Truist’s efforts in bringing Truist Momentum, the company’s workplace...
Stonebriar Commercial Finance Promotes Dahlfors to Director of Credit
Stonebriar Commercial Finance promoted Jon Dahlfors to director of credit. In his new role, Dahlfors will continue to report to Jeff C. McCoy, senior managing director of credit at Stonebriar. Dahlfors began his career as an analyst at Guggenheim Partners in 2014. In 2016, he joined Stonebriar as an associate...
US Bank Adds Mascotto as Head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank hired Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of sustainable finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire U.S. Bank enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto will be part of the U.S. Bancorp...
Republic Bank Adds LaPlante as SVP and Chief Accounting Officer
Republic First Bancorp, the parent company of Republic Bank, appointed Michael LaPlante senior vice president and chief accounting officer. LaPlante will oversee the company’s accounting functions and will report directly to Michael Harrington, CFO of Republic Bank. LaPlante is a licensed certified public accountant and has more than 25...
Amur Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Amur Equipment Finance was certified by Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year. In 2022, when asked if Amur was a great place to work, 95% of its employees said yes, which was 38 points better than the average U.S. company. “2022 was a record-setting year and so...
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
