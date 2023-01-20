ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

The Flint Journal

Man, 22, found dead on Metro Detroit freeway

SOUTHFIELD, MI – Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Metro Detroit highway. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro South Post responded to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to I-96 at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The 22-year-old male was found lying on the ramp...
WNEM

Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers

A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
TUPELO, MS
abc57.com

Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant

TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
ROMULUS, MI

