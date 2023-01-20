Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Redford gas station clerk charged with murder after shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A Redford gas station clerk is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting inside the business on Telegraph on Friday. Russell Tyshaun Briggs Jr., 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Police said last week that they were called...
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Man, 22, found dead on Metro Detroit freeway
SOUTHFIELD, MI – Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Metro Detroit highway. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro South Post responded to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to I-96 at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The 22-year-old male was found lying on the ramp...
WNEM
Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
WWMT
Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in vehicle
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plymouth woman was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning, according to police. On January 19, just after 9:00 a.m., Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a shooting at the 3700 Block of Plaza Dr and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Police...
"Armed, dangerous" suspect wanted for fatal shooting of woman in her car in Pittsfield Township
The suspect in a murder in Washtenaw County is on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous.” Michael Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of a woman in Pittsfield Township.
2 in custody after multiple shots fired at St. Joseph home
The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the incident occurred near Church and Jones streets before noon.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Police: Customer shot and killed during altercation at gas station in Redford
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports a customer and a clerk got into an argument that eventually escalated to a shooting. Police said the clerk shot the customer.
Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers
A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
2 arrested after shots fired into St. Joseph home
Two people were arrested after police say shots were fired into a St. Joseph home Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
abc57.com
Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
downriversundaytimes.com
Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant
TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
