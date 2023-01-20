Read full article on original website
monitordaily.com
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus
Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
monitordaily.com
Truist Equipment Finance Names Peter Faser Director of Originations for CIB Clients
Truist Equipment Finance added Peter Faser as director of originations. Faser, who has been with Truist Securities since 2011 and has more than 25 years of banking experience, will be responsible for corporate and investment banking clients. Most recently, Faser led Truist’s efforts in bringing Truist Momentum, the company’s workplace...
monitordaily.com
CoBank: Inflation is Beginning to Loosen its Grip
According to a quarterly report from CoBank, the U.S. economy will progressively slow through the first half of 2023 and fears of a recession will remain high and warranted. However, with the unemployment rate at a 53-year low and inflation trending lower, forecasts are turning at least a little less gloomy.
monitordaily.com
Stonebriar Commercial Finance Promotes Dahlfors to Director of Credit
Stonebriar Commercial Finance promoted Jon Dahlfors to director of credit. In his new role, Dahlfors will continue to report to Jeff C. McCoy, senior managing director of credit at Stonebriar. Dahlfors began his career as an analyst at Guggenheim Partners in 2014. In 2016, he joined Stonebriar as an associate...
monitordaily.com
US Bank Adds Mascotto as Head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank hired Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of sustainable finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire U.S. Bank enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto will be part of the U.S. Bancorp...
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
monitordaily.com
ELFA to Host Quarterly Innovation Roundtables in 2023
In recognition of the critical importance of innovation in today’s rapidly shifting business environment, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association will present four Innovation Roundtables in 2023. These virtual events will allow equipment finance professionals to find out what is on the minds of their peers, share ideas and discover new approaches for tackling their innovation challenges.
monitordaily.com
CLFP Foundation Adds 15 New CLFPs
The Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation reported that 15 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online proctored CLFP exam, including:. Richard Blair, CLFP – Vice President, CIT (a division of First Citizens Bank) Alexis Chacchia, CLFP – Vice President of Operations, Premier Financial Services. Joseph Enevoldsen, CLFP...
