Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Missouri lawmakers are being asked to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible because many departments are being forced to pay overtime due to 7,000 job openings across state government.
northwestmoinfo.com
Governor’s State Budget Proposal Designates $28k for 988 Hotline Services
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions in Kansas City, Mo. Parson on Thursday, Oct, 14, 2021 condemned the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers' Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General says lawsuit shows ‘dystopian’ ties of big tech, federal agencies to suppress speech
(Missouri Independent) – A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society. In his first public speech to...
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Proposal to Boost Missouri State Worker Pay is Front and Center Today
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to boost state worker pay is front and center today. Alisa Nelson reports. The Budget Committee’s work is scheduled to begin at noon.
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
939theeagle.com
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senators Discuss Teacher Pay Bump To $38,000/Year
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson’s new state budget proposal includes putting $250 million into a new rainy day fund for public and charter school education. Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of Independence, supports the fund, which aims to minimize the financial impact to public education when the economy slows down…
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
LIST: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Approve ‘School Choice’ Plan
(Radio Iowa) Most Republicans in the Iowa legislature have voted for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top 2023 priority — a bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. Reynolds plans to sign it into law later this (Tuesday) morning. Republican Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake opened yesterday’s (Monday’s) House debate by saying the bill is about freedom.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson announces 60 broadband expansion projects receive state funding
Seven central Missouri counties receive a portion of $261 million earmarked for broadband expansion. Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that the Department of Economic Development had awarded the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients to expand and improve internet access statewide. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri DED Announces Broadband Grants For Regional Recipients
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has announced $261 million dollars in ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program awards to 60 recipients in Missouri. The awards are intended to expand and improve internet access statewide. The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants, including traditional internet providers as...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Veteran’s Mental Health And Suicide Report
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Missouri’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average. In 2019, 188 Missouri veterans died by suicide. State Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City, Chairman of the House Veterans Committee, has presented a report to another House...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
