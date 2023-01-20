Read full article on original website
Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing
Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus
Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
Walmart hiking wages for US employees
Walmart U.S. announced Tuesday the company is raising wages for its associates across the nation, which it expects will bring its average hourly rate above $17.50.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
ELFA to Host Quarterly Innovation Roundtables in 2023
In recognition of the critical importance of innovation in today’s rapidly shifting business environment, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association will present four Innovation Roundtables in 2023. These virtual events will allow equipment finance professionals to find out what is on the minds of their peers, share ideas and discover new approaches for tackling their innovation challenges.
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
Amur Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Amur Equipment Finance was certified by Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year. In 2022, when asked if Amur was a great place to work, 95% of its employees said yes, which was 38 points better than the average U.S. company. “2022 was a record-setting year and so...
