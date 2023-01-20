ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

2

wwisradio.com

Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards

Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
The Badger Project

LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.

Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes

WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
WAUSAU, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

PFAS contamination in northern Wisconsin sparks response from DNR, DHS & WEM

STELLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Private well owners in the town of Stella are now looking for access to safe drinking water after having their wells contaminated by PFAS. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), PFAS, or per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals found in numerous house old items like non-stick cookware and stain-resistant sprays.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wisconsin using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
101 WIXX

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

We Energies crews from Wisconsin save driver that flew off hill while helping restore power in California

(WFRV) – We Energies traveled over to California to help restore power after major storms in the area. However, they did a little more than restore power. “We wrapped up our power restoration efforts in central California and had just started our trip home when a driver of an SUV lost control, shot across the freeway median, and went airborne down a 75-foot embankment,” said Jeb Loth, a We Energies operations supervisor.
LIVINGSTON, CA

