The safety and efficacy of 4 adalimumab biosimilars was compared in a real-life setting in adult patients with IBD switching from the originator for a non-medical reason. Results of a study analyzing patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who replaced the adalimumab (ADA) originator with an ADA biosimilar as a cost measure noted no differences in safety and efficacy, according to literature published in Journal of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases.1 However, replacement of ADA with a biosimilar in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) should be more thoroughly evaluated.

1 DAY AGO