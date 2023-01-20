Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon just rolled out unlimited prescription meds for $5 per month as it continues to muscle into health care world
Company has made some key health care acquisitions over the last few years.
hcplive.com
No Safety, Efficacy Differences Observed in Patients Switched to Adalimumab Biosimilar from Originator
The safety and efficacy of 4 adalimumab biosimilars was compared in a real-life setting in adult patients with IBD switching from the originator for a non-medical reason. Results of a study analyzing patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who replaced the adalimumab (ADA) originator with an ADA biosimilar as a cost measure noted no differences in safety and efficacy, according to literature published in Journal of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases.1 However, replacement of ADA with a biosimilar in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) should be more thoroughly evaluated.
hcplive.com
Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitor Exposure in Men Linked to Lower MACE Incidence
Men in the highest quartile of PDE-5i exposure had the lowest incidence of MACE and overall mortality compared to the lowest exposure quartile. Exposure to phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE-5is) was associated with lower incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in men with erectile dysfunction (ED), compared to non-exposure.
hcplive.com
Brad Pasternak, MD: Treating Pediatric COVID-19 Patients With IBD With Paxlovid
There is not much data available on the interaction between Paxlovid and tacrolimus. A new case series analysis points to the decisions that tacrolimus could be withheld or decreasingly dosed for pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who contract COVID-19 and are treated with Paxlovid. In an interview with...
hcplive.com
Pegcetacoplan Linked to Slower Lesion Progression in Eyes with Geographic Atrophy
Eyes treated with pegcetacoplan showed a significantly slower GA lesion progression rate compared with sham, and slower growth rate toward the fovea. Eyes treated with pegcetacoplan showed significantly slower geographic atrophy (GA) lesion progression and slower growth rate toward the fovea compared with sham, according to new research. The investigator...
hcplive.com
Rheumatologists Altered Prescribing, CME Practices During COVID-19 Pandemic
New survey data from Europe show how factors of the pandemics impacted long-term rheumatoid arthritis management. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly altered management of and prescribing strategies for patients with rheumatic disease across Europe, according to new survey data. In findings from an international assessment of rheumatologists, clinicians and prescribers described...
hcplive.com
New Study Supports 3-Meter Backward Walk Test Tool for Fibromyalgia
Single and dual-task conditions were implemented to determine the reliability of the 3MBWT alongside the Timed Up and Go test in assessing balance-related fibromyalgia symptoms. The 3-Meter Backward Walk Test (3MBWT) has proven to be a reliable tool for gait assessment in multiple patient populations. However, before this study, its...
hcplive.com
Greater Pre-Existing Radiographic Damage in Psoriatic Arthritis May Reduce Chance of Full Inhibition With Secukinumab
Secukinumab therapy was associated with inhibition of joint tenderness and swelling, but high baseline radiographic damage was associated with reduced likelihood of full inhibition. An analysis of 2 phase 3 studies of secukinumab (Cosentyx, Novartis) in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) showed substantial prevalence of radiographic damage at baseline that...
hcplive.com
Diabetes Dialogue: ADCES DTC 22, with Jennifer Okemah, RD, and Gary Scheiner, MS
In their final episode from the ADCES 2nd Annual Diabetes Technology Conference, our hosts are joined by Gary Scheiner, MS, and Jennifer Okemah, RD, to discuss their businesses, a glimpse into their personal journeys into becoming diabetes care and education specialists, and how they have seen their role in improving care transform in recent years.
hcplive.com
Low- vs High-Dose Exercise Programs Yielded Similar Benefits in Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis
The multicenter superiority trial evaluated patients with diagnosed knee osteoarthritis and a history of pain and decreased knee function using patient-tailored exercise programs. Although high-dose exercise produced similar results in patients with knee osteoarthritis, small benefits were observed regarding knee function in quality of life (QoL) and knee function in...
hcplive.com
Bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) Receives FDA Approval for Type 2 Diabetes in Adults
Announced on January 23, the US FDA's approval of bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) was awarded to TheracosBio and indicates the SGLT2 inhibitor for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) for...
Comments / 0