Google Clock and Calculator apps have got new updates. These updates bring no new features to the apps, but consist of a shortcut in the overflow menu. Google Clock 7.4 and Calculator 8.4 are now available to download through the Play Store. In the Clock app overflow menu, you now see a “Privacy policy” shortcut along with other options like screen saver, setting, send feedback, and help. If you want to know about Google’s privacy policies, you can tap on the shortcut, and the company’s privacy page opens for you.

4 HOURS AGO