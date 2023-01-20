Read full article on original website
Meta Account Center now puts your settings under one roof
In a bid to centralize all controls, Meta is rolling out their new Account Center feature. This helps users of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to control their accounts from one place. People who make use of multiple Meta social media apps will find this new feature particularly intriguing. This is...
TikTok reportedly has a secret 'heating' button to promote certain content
According to Forbes, the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has a “heating” button that allows it to promote a particular type of content into the user’s feed. The outlet claims it obtained this information by reviewing six sources and documents. The controversy around ByteDance and TikTok has no...
ChatGPT AI technology is a wake-up call for Google co-founders
Recent reports say that Google co-founders are looking for ways to tackle the Open ChatGPT platform. This AI-driven platform is proving to be a threat to Google’s search business. Since its inception back in November 2022, some people have turned to it to get answers to various questions. With...
Spotify is cutting 6% of its staff
Across the tech industry, countless companies are cutting jobs left and right. 2022 saw companies like T-Mobile, Verizon, Meta, Amazon, and Netflix cut a ton of jobs, and that trend is not slowing down. Soon after Google announced a massive job cut, Spotify announced that it is laying off 6% of its staff.
Twitter will allow you to default to chronological feed after all
A couple of days ago, Twitter started pushing out a new change for its Android app, adding ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs. At the time, you were not able to default to the ‘Following’ aka chronological view feed, but Twitter has decided to change that.
Google rolls out updates for Clock & Calculator apps
Google Clock and Calculator apps have got new updates. These updates bring no new features to the apps, but consist of a shortcut in the overflow menu. Google Clock 7.4 and Calculator 8.4 are now available to download through the Play Store. In the Clock app overflow menu, you now see a “Privacy policy” shortcut along with other options like screen saver, setting, send feedback, and help. If you want to know about Google’s privacy policies, you can tap on the shortcut, and the company’s privacy page opens for you.
Twitter will offer an ad-free subscription tier
Elon Musk has announced that an ad-free subscription tier is coming to Twitter. He said that in a tweet, following the admission that “ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big”. In that tweet, he also said that Twitter is taking steps to address both issues. Ad-free...
AI may make your Pixel Wallpaper one day
AI is one of the many buzzwords in the tech industry along with crypto, NFT, metaverse, etc. It’s a pretty heavy focus for the search giant Google, and it’s proving it by unveiling 20 AI products at Google I/O 2023. One of the products looks to be an AI wallpaper maker for Pixel phones.
Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor (and it's hard!)
Back in 2021, the world was rocked by the sensation known as Wordle. Since then, the game has spawned a lot of competition. Even now, in 2023, companies are trying to steal the popular word game’s thunder. According to BBC, Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor called Quordle, and hard (4x as hard…).
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 rolls out with 5G & Bluetooth fixes
Google has released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones. It is a relatively minor update containing a couple of bug fixes. The latest release comes about two weeks after Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, the second beta update (Beta 2) for the second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2) based on Android 13.
Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app works on older Pixel devices again
A previous update to the Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app prevented older Pixel devices from accessing the app. This was an expensive mistake from the team at Google responsible for the update. Due to this, most users of older Pixel devices could not update to the new app version via the Google Play Store.
Unlocking the potential of Android for Bitcoin traders
Bitcoin trading on Android devices offers a unique set of advantages and opportunities for traders. The ability to access your funds and trade on the go is one of the major advantages that come with using an Android device, as it allows you to stay up-to-date with market trends and make timely decisions. Moreover, the growing availability of various Bitcoin trading apps for Android makes it easier than ever to stay connected to the crypto markets.
Amazon increases the price of Music Unlimited in the US & UK
Amazon is currently undergoing major cost-cutting efforts to address its recent drop in its share prices. These include a massive round of layoffs that will affect 18,000 of its staff and the recent announcement of sunsetting its charity-donating AmazonSmile feature. In line with these efforts, Amazon is also increasing the price of its Music Unlimited streaming service in the US and UK from February 21st.
Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed ahead of time
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing videos are all over the place. The white-colored Galaxy S23 Ultra got unboxed quite recently, and now we have the Botanic Green model. The Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed in two separate videos. Two separate unboxings surfaced on TikTok, both of which...
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
'Hook' Android malware can remotely control your phone
A new Android malware is upon us, and it’s called ‘Hook’. This malware can actually remotely control your smartphone, reports Bleeping Computer. This malware actually uses VNC (Virtual Network Computing) in order to take over devices in real-time. ‘Hook’ is a new Android malware that can take...
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Galaxy S23 Ultra will capture better portrait videos
As we draw closer to the February 1 launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, more details about the phones are surfacing. According to noted tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring substantial improvements to portrait video quality over the 2022 model. The device will reportedly capture portrait videos in 4K resolution at 30fps (frames per second). The Galaxy S22 Ultra can only record 1080p portrait videos at 30fps (via).
Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for the HomePods it announced last week
Today, Apple released iOS 16.3. This is the third point update for iOS 16, since that was released in September. So Apple is chugging right along, on the way to iOS 17, which should be announced in June at WWDC and pushed out to everyone in September with the new iPhones.
New Galaxy S23 series promo images appear online
New Samsung Galaxy S23 series promo images have surfaced online. This time around they’re coming from Evan Blass, a well-known tipster. He shared two separate images, showing off all three devices from the company. New Galaxy S23 series promo images have appeared online. These seem to be taken from...
