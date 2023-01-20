Read full article on original website
Walmart raising pay to $14 for hourly workers in battle to attract staff
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, said Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its US workers next month. Walmart, in a memo to staff, said workers in stores and warehouses would receive at least $14 an hour, up from $12. The move would raise the average hourly wage for its US workers to more than $17.50. The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million hourly workers. Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates. The increase comes as US wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
Stonebriar Commercial Finance Promotes Dahlfors to Director of Credit
Stonebriar Commercial Finance promoted Jon Dahlfors to director of credit. In his new role, Dahlfors will continue to report to Jeff C. McCoy, senior managing director of credit at Stonebriar. Dahlfors began his career as an analyst at Guggenheim Partners in 2014. In 2016, he joined Stonebriar as an associate...
US Bank Adds Mascotto as Head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank hired Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of sustainable finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire U.S. Bank enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto will be part of the U.S. Bancorp...
CLFP Foundation Adds 15 New CLFPs
The Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation reported that 15 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online proctored CLFP exam, including:. Richard Blair, CLFP – Vice President, CIT (a division of First Citizens Bank) Alexis Chacchia, CLFP – Vice President of Operations, Premier Financial Services. Joseph Enevoldsen, CLFP...
ELFA to Host Quarterly Innovation Roundtables in 2023
In recognition of the critical importance of innovation in today’s rapidly shifting business environment, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association will present four Innovation Roundtables in 2023. These virtual events will allow equipment finance professionals to find out what is on the minds of their peers, share ideas and discover new approaches for tackling their innovation challenges.
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
