From rock to pop is just one step... These artists have tried several musical genres and without remorse!
Although most musicians stick to one genre for their entire career, sometimes some decide to explore new horizons, out of curiosity or to diversify their audience. From Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, check out these music stars who have moved from one genre to another without remorse.
Justin Bieber sells rights to his music in deal worth $200m
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music in a deal worth reportedly $200m (£162m), making the Baby and Love Yourself artist one of the youngest superstars to cash in on his life’s work. The 28-year-old has sold all the rights to the 291 songs he has...
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic. Mel B wants VIola Davis to play her on screen.
Watch: TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'
Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'. Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards and thinks there ceremony still has a "long way to go".
