The Guardian

Justin Bieber sells rights to his music in deal worth $200m

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music in a deal worth reportedly $200m (£162m), making the Baby and Love Yourself artist one of the youngest superstars to cash in on his life’s work. The 28-year-old has sold all the rights to the 291 songs he has...
Corydon Times-Republican

Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'

Sam Smith thinks female snub at BRIT Awards is a 'shame'. Sam Smith thinks it is "a shame" there are no women nominated for Best Artist at the BRIT Awards and thinks there ceremony still has a "long way to go".

