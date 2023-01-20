Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Android 14 will block the installation of outdated apps
Android just isn’t as secure as iOS, and that’s a fact that Android users have had to deal with. Despite this, Google has been putting a lot of work into changing that, and a possible attribute of Android 14 could help. According to 9To5Google, Android 14 will block installing outdated apps altogether.
Android Headlines
TikTok reportedly has a secret 'heating' button to promote certain content
According to Forbes, the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has a “heating” button that allows it to promote a particular type of content into the user’s feed. The outlet claims it obtained this information by reviewing six sources and documents. The controversy around ByteDance and TikTok has no...
Android Headlines
Meta Account Center now puts your settings under one roof
In a bid to centralize all controls, Meta is rolling out their new Account Center feature. This helps users of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to control their accounts from one place. People who make use of multiple Meta social media apps will find this new feature particularly intriguing. This is...
Android Headlines
AI may make your Pixel Wallpaper one day
AI is one of the many buzzwords in the tech industry along with crypto, NFT, metaverse, etc. It’s a pretty heavy focus for the search giant Google, and it’s proving it by unveiling 20 AI products at Google I/O 2023. One of the products looks to be an AI wallpaper maker for Pixel phones.
The Verge
The third-party apps Twitter just killed made the site what it is today
The age of great third-party Twitter clients may be over. After Twitter cut off their API access and changed its rules to bar apps that compete with its own, The Iconfactory has announced that it’s discontinuing Twitterific, Fenix has been pulled from app stores, and Tapbots has posted a memorial for Tweetbot. It’s a loss for all the people who used the apps and, almost certainly, a loss for Twitter itself.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 rolls out with 5G & Bluetooth fixes
Google has released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones. It is a relatively minor update containing a couple of bug fixes. The latest release comes about two weeks after Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, the second beta update (Beta 2) for the second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2) based on Android 13.
Android Headlines
Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor (and it's hard!)
Back in 2021, the world was rocked by the sensation known as Wordle. Since then, the game has spawned a lot of competition. Even now, in 2023, companies are trying to steal the popular word game’s thunder. According to BBC, Merriam-Webster just bought a Wordle competitor called Quordle, and hard (4x as hard…).
Android Headlines
ChatGPT AI technology is a wake-up call for Google co-founders
Recent reports say that Google co-founders are looking for ways to tackle the Open ChatGPT platform. This AI-driven platform is proving to be a threat to Google’s search business. Since its inception back in November 2022, some people have turned to it to get answers to various questions. With...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app works on older Pixel devices again
A previous update to the Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app prevented older Pixel devices from accessing the app. This was an expensive mistake from the team at Google responsible for the update. Due to this, most users of older Pixel devices could not update to the new app version via the Google Play Store.
Android Headlines
Google rolls out updates for Clock & Calculator apps
Google Clock and Calculator apps have got new updates. These updates bring no new features to the apps, but consist of a shortcut in the overflow menu. Google Clock 7.4 and Calculator 8.4 are now available to download through the Play Store. In the Clock app overflow menu, you now see a “Privacy policy” shortcut along with other options like screen saver, setting, send feedback, and help. If you want to know about Google’s privacy policies, you can tap on the shortcut, and the company’s privacy page opens for you.
Android Headlines
LTE model of Samsung's Galaxy A13 gets Android 13 in the US
Android 13 is available for Samsung’s Galaxy A13 LTE in the US. The big Android update for the budget smartphone comes a month after the 5G model picked it up. Both models have already received the new Android version in most international markets. The update brings One UI 5.0, which is the latest iteration of the Korean firm’s custom software.
Cartoon From 1923 Weirdly Predicts 2023's AI Advancements
A century-old editorial cartoon shows that humanity's fears of being rendered obsolete by technology have been around a long time.
Android Headlines
The Moto G53 and G73 are now official, and they have nice specs
Motorola has its premium phones out in the wild, but it gets most of its traction from its mid-range handsets. The company just officially announced its duo of new affordable phones that promise to give you some nice bang for your buck. These are Moto G53 and G73, and we have details about their specs (via Phone Arena).
Android Headlines
Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed ahead of time
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxing videos are all over the place. The white-colored Galaxy S23 Ultra got unboxed quite recently, and now we have the Botanic Green model. The Botanic Green Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed in two separate videos. Two separate unboxings surfaced on TikTok, both of which...
Android Headlines
Spotify is cutting 6% of its staff
Across the tech industry, countless companies are cutting jobs left and right. 2022 saw companies like T-Mobile, Verizon, Meta, Amazon, and Netflix cut a ton of jobs, and that trend is not slowing down. Soon after Google announced a massive job cut, Spotify announced that it is laying off 6% of its staff.
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
The Most Burning Questions Tesla Shareholders Want to Ask Elon Musk
The electric-vehicle leader reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25. Analysts and holders are on tenterhooks.
Android Headlines
A developer combined Siri & ChatGPT, and showed off the results
Siri and ChatGPT integration give AI capabilities to a smart voice assistant. Adding ChatGPT to Apple’s voice assistant seemed unrealistic until Mate Marschalko stepped into the spotlight. Mate is a developer, and he has taken the internet by storm with a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. In...
Android Headlines
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
