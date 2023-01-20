Read full article on original website
Anne Heche revealed that one of her proudest accomplishments was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in her new, posthumously-released memoir Call Me Anne. The late actress said that along with the births of her children, she was most proud to get to stand up for LGBTQ+ equality through her relationship with the comedian, 64, from 1997 to 2000.
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic. Mel B wants VIola Davis to play her on screen.
'Maybe this year': Drake hints at new album
Drake admits he hopes he can "strike up more emotions" and pen new music for his fans.
From rock to pop is just one step... These artists have tried several musical genres and without remorse!
Although most musicians stick to one genre for their entire career, sometimes some decide to explore new horizons, out of curiosity or to diversify their audience. From Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, check out these music stars who have moved from one genre to another without remorse.
