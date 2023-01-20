ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jalen Hurts receives validation from an extremely unlikely person

Jalen Hurts has proven the doubters wrong. And after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the team’s first NFC Championship Game since 2017 following a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants Saturday night, Hurts received validation from an unlikely person — the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell

Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday

A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen.  "I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys waive veteran player

As the Dallas Cowboys wrap up preparations for their second-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, they had to get their final 53-man roster taken care of. Offensive lineman Aviante Collins, for the second consecutive week, was elevated from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Veteran cornerback, Trayvon Mullen, wasn’t as lucky as he was waived after just a month with the Cowboys.
WASHINGTON STATE
Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision

Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night.  Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line.  It's an inexcusable decision, ...
NEW YORK STATE
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense. O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.
ALABAMA STATE

