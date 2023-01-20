ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major Georgia news

The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NORMAN, OK
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
DawgsDaily

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite.  The Carolinas ...
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry

The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel – the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field – will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room

The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room. A few players hopped...
thecomeback.com

‘True warrior’ Philadelphia Eagles player revealed

This week, Philadelphia Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson revealed that he was postponing surgery to repair a core muscle injury in order to return to the lineup for the team’s playoff run. It was an extremely unselfish move, and it sounds like Johnson has earned the respect of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Sirianni followed 'winner' Purdy closely in college

Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game. Thanks to a shared Iowa State connection, Sirianni knows exactly what his team faces in Purdy as they prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. "Just that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

CMC vows to be ready to face Eagles despite calf discomfort

SANTA CLARA — Things were not easy for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday. Not only was it difficult for him to find room to operate against the Dallas Cowboys’ fast and aggressive defense, he was dealing with a bothersome calf condition. “I was fighting but made...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles' Coaches

The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on the five...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

