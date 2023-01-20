Read full article on original website
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to major Georgia news
The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Meet David Sanders, The No. 1 Player In America
Offensive tackle David Sanders is the best player in the 2025 class. The Tennessee Volunteers and every other major program are in heavy pursuit.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
Cowboys’ Super Bowl Champ Becomes USFL Head Coach
Ray Horton, part of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl XXVII team, will lead the Pittsburgh Maulers when they return to action this spring.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93
The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas ...
USC addition of Ethan White puts Trojans in great shape on offensive line
Ethan White, who played left guard for the Florida Gators, announced that he would commit to Southern California. He started all 13 games last season for Florida and anchored an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game while protecting projected first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson. The USC Trojans...
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel – the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field – will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.
NBC Sports
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room
The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room. A few players hopped...
thecomeback.com
‘True warrior’ Philadelphia Eagles player revealed
This week, Philadelphia Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson revealed that he was postponing surgery to repair a core muscle injury in order to return to the lineup for the team’s playoff run. It was an extremely unselfish move, and it sounds like Johnson has earned the respect of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Sirianni followed 'winner' Purdy closely in college
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game. Thanks to a shared Iowa State connection, Sirianni knows exactly what his team faces in Purdy as they prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. "Just that...
NBC Sports
CMC vows to be ready to face Eagles despite calf discomfort
SANTA CLARA — Things were not easy for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday. Not only was it difficult for him to find room to operate against the Dallas Cowboys’ fast and aggressive defense, he was dealing with a bothersome calf condition. “I was fighting but made...
Yardbarker
Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles' Coaches
The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on the five...
