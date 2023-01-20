Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94

ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother.

Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011.

“She was our matriarch, our moral compass, our inspiration, our “Lolo.” She left us on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, leaving us with the one-of-a-kind memories that only 94 years can provide,” the family wrote in her obituary.

Thursday night, the NBA on TNT paid tribute to Johnson with photos and memories from Lois’ grandchildren. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal also gave their condolences.

Lois Johnson was born in Chicago but moved to a small town in Vermont. That is where she met Ernie Johnson, Sr., after he finished serving in the United State Marine Corps during World War II.

The two raised Ernie Johnson Jr. and his two sisters, Dawn and Chris. According to her obituary, Lois was “the rock-sold foundation” for the family during her husband’s baseball-playing and broadcasting career. Johnson also worked as a tour guide.

“For decades, a magnet on the kitchen refrigerator summed it up best: ‘We interrupt this marriage to bring you the baseball season.’”

Lois’ family also described her as a fighter who beat cancer twice and an avid piano player.

“The woman was a wonder, and while we will miss her immeasurably, we know too that there is a glorious reunion with her loved ones going on right now. That piano must sound heavenly.”

A visitation and funeral service will be held Monday in Cumming. The family said Lois would be laid to rest with her husband at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell.

