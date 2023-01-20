ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gQf2_0kLKFJI600

ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother.

Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She was our matriarch, our moral compass, our inspiration, our “Lolo.” She left us on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, leaving us with the one-of-a-kind memories that only 94 years can provide,” the family wrote in her obituary.

Thursday night, the NBA on TNT paid tribute to Johnson with photos and memories from Lois’ grandchildren. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal also gave their condolences.

Lois Johnson was born in Chicago but moved to a small town in Vermont. That is where she met Ernie Johnson, Sr., after he finished serving in the United State Marine Corps during World War II.

The two raised Ernie Johnson Jr. and his two sisters, Dawn and Chris. According to her obituary, Lois was “the rock-sold foundation” for the family during her husband’s baseball-playing and broadcasting career. Johnson also worked as a tour guide.

“For decades, a magnet on the kitchen refrigerator summed it up best: ‘We interrupt this marriage to bring you the baseball season.’”

Lois’ family also described her as a fighter who beat cancer twice and an avid piano player.

“The woman was a wonder, and while we will miss her immeasurably, we know too that there is a glorious reunion with her loved ones going on right now. That piano must sound heavenly.”

A visitation and funeral service will be held Monday in Cumming. The family said Lois would be laid to rest with her husband at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eE05b_0kLKFJI600

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta

Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Black America Web

Pastor Troy Explains How Important God is in Everything He Does

Praise 102.5 personality, Neiko Flowers had the opportunity to sit and chat it up with Atlanta legend Pastor Troy. Now, many of us may know him for his classic secular music. However, Neiko is Bridging the Gap by asking him about his relationship with God, how it cultivates everything he does, and how important it is for his followers to know whom he serves.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
225K+
Followers
155K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy