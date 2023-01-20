Read full article on original website
Related
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
Eddie Nketiah’s 90th-minute goal, his second of the match, settled a pulsating contest and took Arsenal to 50 points after just 19 games
BBC
Transfer news: Wolves warn Liverpool over Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Liverpool they have no intention of selling 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves this month. (Football Insider), external.
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
I’m loving life in Fulham’s crazy gang, with Mitrovic trying to speak Portuguese and brutal Palhinha tackles in training
ANDREAS PEREIRA was just 15 when Sir Alex Ferguson turned up and persuaded him to ‘drop everything’ and move to England. Despite that show of faith from one of football’s greatest managers, it has taken more than a decade for the Brazilian playmaker to become an established Premier League star.
Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham
Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Yardbarker
Liverpool have decision to make as Fabrizio Romano shares ‘official’ Moises Caicedo update
Liverpool have looked more assured on the pitch since Jurgen Klopp rewarded both Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic with starts against Chelsea. That being said, the clear need for investment in the middle of the park simply can’t be avoided any more than the No.8’s injury record or the young Spaniard’s relative inexperience.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds
Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
FourFourTwo
'Everton are the worst-run club in the country': Jamie Carragher slams the Toffees
Everton have just sacked Frank Lampard – but Jamie Carragher says the problems at Goodison Park run deeper than any other club in England
Marcelo Bielsa is Everton's No 1 choice to replace Frank Lampard after his sacking
Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri sacked Lampard in a phone call and the club now hope Bielsa can revive the mood around Goodison Park.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
BBC
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.
Comments / 0