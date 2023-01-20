ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer news: Wolves warn Liverpool over Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Liverpool they have no intention of selling 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves this month. (Football Insider), external.
The Associated Press

Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham

Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price...
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds

Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
BBC

William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy