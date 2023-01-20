Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
Yelp voted these restaurants the best places to eat this Valentine's Day Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurants around the country are preparing reservations and waitlists ahead of one of the most intimate, and typically, one of the busiest days of the year. Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated with flowers, candy and a romantic night...
Fox40
Sacramento Cat Extravaganza
Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!. Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:. ❤️ Meet with local rescues/charities and...
Mountain Democrat
Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center
FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento
Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SFGate
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
KCRA.com
Lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. As of 8:44 a.m., one lane had reopened. Caltrans estimates that all lanes will be open at 6 p.m. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport...
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento crews respond to structure fire in midtown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department has been working to put out a fire that started on Saturday evening at the Chinese Gospel Mission building on 15th Street. According to Sac Fire, the burning building is vacant and nobody has been reported injured. They said that crews have...
foodgressing.com
Love Thai Concord California
Love Thai is a popular Thai food spot in Concord CA where you’ll taste authentic flavours of Thailand. On their menu are a variety of appetizers (like Roti & Bangkok Dumpking); Tom Yum Soups; Salads (like Papaya & Thai Salad with Peanut Sauce); Entrees (like Eggplant Stir Fried & Cashew Nut Chicken); Fried Rice & Noodles (like Pad Thai & Hawaiian Fried Rice); Curry (like Green, Yellow and so forth); Seafood (like Sweet & Sour Fish and Ginger Salmon); and Dessert (like Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream and Fried Banana with Honey).
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
KCRA.com
South Sacramento family frustrated after they say storm cleanup has been neglected
Days after deadly storms ripped through Northern California, many people are still dealing with the damage. One resident in a south Sacramento apartment complex said a tree limb was stuck in his home for nearly two weeks. Latrice Baker said that on Jan. 9 her father, 78-year-old Albert Baker, reported...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
