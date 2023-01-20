ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sacramento Cat Extravaganza

Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!. Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:. ❤️‍ Meet with local rescues/charities and...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Comedy legend, music-loving actor coming to Harris Center

FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts recently announced two exciting, new shows for the 2022-23 season. Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Saturday, April 1 — Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
FOLSOM, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elk Grove, California

Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
ELK GROVE, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to structure fire in midtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department has been working to put out a fire that started on Saturday evening at the Chinese Gospel Mission building on 15th Street. According to Sac Fire, the burning building is vacant and nobody has been reported injured. They said that crews have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

Love Thai Concord California

Love Thai is a popular Thai food spot in Concord CA where you’ll taste authentic flavours of Thailand. On their menu are a variety of appetizers (like Roti & Bangkok Dumpking); Tom Yum Soups; Salads (like Papaya & Thai Salad with Peanut Sauce); Entrees (like Eggplant Stir Fried & Cashew Nut Chicken); Fried Rice & Noodles (like Pad Thai & Hawaiian Fried Rice); Curry (like Green, Yellow and so forth); Seafood (like Sweet & Sour Fish and Ginger Salmon); and Dessert (like Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream and Fried Banana with Honey).
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week

(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

