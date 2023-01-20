Read full article on original website
Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously
A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously. According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20. Warning: The...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
740thefan.com
Breckenridge man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Wahpeton last Monday night. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, North Dakota. Medenwald was shot while he was in a car outside Stern Sports Arena.
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire responds to blaze at apartment complex, man arrested
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after setting a fire at a south side apartment complex early Monday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that fire crews responded on a call for an odor investigation at the complex at 4375 10th avenue south around 5:41 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that they smelled smoke throughout the building, but the alarms we not activated.
wdayradionow.com
Car slams into storefront at South Fargo strip mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Injuries are expected to be minor following a crash that involved a car slamming into a storefront in a South Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the Hallmark inside the strip mall located near the intersection of 25th street south and 32nd avenue south.
740thefan.com
Wahpeton police make arrest in Monday night’s fatal shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man there Monday night. Chief Matthew Anderson said 33-year-old Anthony Kruger, of Breckenridge, Minnesota was taken into custody Friday. He is accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald in a car across the street from Stern Sports Arena.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
740thefan.com
Person struck and killed by train west of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A person is dead after they were hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene....
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
