ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

KCEDC revives Ag Career Days, farm career-exploration experience for students

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – Ag Career Days, a two-day, farm career-exploration experience for all seventh- and eighth-grade students from five Northeast Wisconsin school districts, returns on April 18-19, 2023, at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy farm in Kewaunee. Presented by the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC), the free event is expected to draw roughly 900 students from the Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door school districts. Parochial and home-schooled students are invited to participate.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

City of Manitowoc Looking for Feedback in Comprehensive Plan

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Manitowoc is asking for the community to provide their feedback in the development of the Comprehensive Plan Update and Comprehensive Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. Manitowoc’s Community Development Director, Adam Tegen, says the state requires them to have a Comprehensive Plan in...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Silver Knights

Two members of the St. Norbert Men’s Hockey team are bringing home silver medals from the World University Games that wrapped up in Lake Placid, New York over the weekend. Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney wore the red, white and blue and appeared in all seven tournament games. The US squad reached the final where they bowed to Canada 7-2 in the gold medal game on Sunday.
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Phoenix streaks

The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team hopes to start another winning streak while the men are determined to end a long losing streak. On Friday, the Lady Phoenix saw their 11 game run come to an end with a 63-60 loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center but they bounced back on Sunday afternoon, beating Robert Morris 71-54. After a tight first half with 15 lead changes, Green Bay never lost a four point halftime lead by steadily pulling away. Sydney Levy pumped in a season high 21 points with Bailey Butler adding 16. Julia Hartwig had a solid all around game scoring 8 points, pulling down 5 rebounds and dishing out a team high six assists, finishing an impressive +22 in 23 minutes of play. GB improved to 15-4 on the season, 8-2 in the Horizon League, in a three-way tie for the conference lead at the halfway point. Youngstown beat Milwaukee Sunday 61-51 and Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 73-69 to create the three way logjam between the Phoenix, Penguins and Vikings. The Lady Phoenix will host Milwaukee on Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog Incident on Oregon Street

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located on Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. On Monday at approximately 8:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property located in the 3900 block of Oregon St.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Neenah Murder Trial Is Scheduled

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a...
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

Not Guilty Plea in Fond du Lac County Fentanyl Bust

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Police Investigating Sunday Night Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Appleton’s Southside. On January 22, 2023, at 8:06 p.m., Appleton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers responded and located a 56-year-old Appleton man with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Woman Convicted in Mail Fraud and Theft Case; Could Face More Charges

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy