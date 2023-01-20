ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CandysDirt.com

Newer Construction in Westcliff Neighborhood

Of the many things that I love about Fort Worth, one of them has to be how new construction homes have been delicately folded into many of the great older neighborhoods across the city. Not to say it’s always a copesetic relationship that’s for sure. We have all passed through...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend

Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
FORT WORTH, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
wakelandaccess.com

Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!

There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
FRISCO, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX

