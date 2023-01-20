Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Investigation Launched into Excessive Workout that Hospitalized Rockwall Heath High School Football PlayersSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
CandysDirt.com
Newer Construction in Westcliff Neighborhood
Of the many things that I love about Fort Worth, one of them has to be how new construction homes have been delicately folded into many of the great older neighborhoods across the city. Not to say it’s always a copesetic relationship that’s for sure. We have all passed through...
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
CandysDirt.com
This Modern From Maestri Studio on West Lawther Drive is a Luxury Compound With Room For a Pony
Dallas has plenty of high-profile streets full of luxury homes. However, when you want privacy, land, views, and proximity to downtown Dallas, only one street checks all the boxes. You want to be on West Lawther Drive. Homes in this exclusive and somewhat secluded area on East Dallas’ White Rock...
CandysDirt.com
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty Serves The Hottest Trends to Clients And Followers
We keep our ears to the ground and our Jimmy Choos burning up the pavement to stay ahead of the market. And even though it’s difficult, we make it look good! But it’s what we do, and it’s not easy, so when we can have the trends and hot news delivered right to us, we grab our cold foam espresso and take it all in.
CandysDirt.com
WoodHouse Announces $70 Million Renovation Plan For T Bar M Racquet Club in North Dallas
Dallas-based hospitality company WoodHouse is planning a $70 million investment to upgrade the legendary T Bar M Racquet Club on Dilbeck Lane. They have quite the track record: WoodHouse is co-owner of the exclusive private social club Park House Dallas located in Highland Park Village, with a membership wait list of 6,000.
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
parenthoodandpassports.com
16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
CandysDirt.com
Don’t Sleep on This Incredible Tanglewood Midcentury Modern With a Case of The Blues
It’s tough out there. How Tough? Two hours of searching before turning up a listing worthy of a Fort Worth Friday reader’s attention. “It’s tough out there,” echoes Reside Real Estate professional Stephanie Gutierrez. I met her at an open house in December. “You have rising...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
wakelandaccess.com
Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!
There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
AOL Corp
A Tarrant County restaurant scores high demerits; no closures in recent inspections
Of 188 recent health inspections, only one Tarrant County restaurant received over 29 demerits, according to data from Tarrant County Public Health. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. No restaurant was closed in the health inspections from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. TCPH inspects and scores...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
AOL Corp
Five predictions about the future of Fort Worth’s real estate markets in 2023
Navigating the real estate markets in Dallas-Fort Worth will be tricky this year, especially with the overall economic uncertainty that could impact consumer spending, construction costs and demand for office space. Experts from across the industry gathered Thursday to look at what 2023 could bring. The Real Estate Council of...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
WFAA
How Frisco has become a boom town in such a short amount of time
More than 200,000 people now call Frisco home. And several new attractions, like PGA Frisco, The Star, Ikea, to name a few, have opened since.
fwtx.com
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off to Start Filming Next Month in North Texas
Just when you thought you had caught up on all things “Yellowstone” related, another spin-off from this franchise’s “1883” prequel is set to begin filming in Waxahachie next month. This new spin-off of a — well — a spin-off, will be titled "1883: The Bass...
