LSU offers 2025 5-star Texas cornerback

Devin Sanchez is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound, five-star cornerback from Houston where he plays for North Shore High School. The North Shore Mustangs finished last season 15-1 with a loss to Duncanville in the 6A D1 state championship game. Sanchez currently has no Crystal Ball projections but Texas is a 29% favorite per on3.

Film Analysis: Sanchez is ranked as one of the top players in the nation for the class of 2025 for a reason. He is a lockdown corner with great size and ball skills. If he gets matched up in man-to-man coverage, he makes his side of the field Sanchez island.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 57 5 8

Rivals 4 14 – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite 5 25 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas

Projected Position CB

Height 6-2

Weight 170

Class 2025

Offer List