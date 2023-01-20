Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
roi-nj.com
Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic
Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Downtown Westfield: Cafe Coming, French Martini Shutting, Williams Sonoma Closed, More
WESTFIELD, NJ — An international cafe chain will open a location in the space previously occupied by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, which moved to Cranford in 2020. Fortis Coffee is coming to 218 East Broad St., as announced at the Jan. 18 Downtown Westfield Corporation meeting. The chain’s website lists two locations in Indonesia. Its menu includes hot and iced espresso and tea drinks, quick bites and entrées. “Our goal is for all customers to see Fortis as a second home,” the website says. “We want all customers to come to hang out or get work done while enjoying our service.” DWC Executive Director...
Just Listed: 89 Sunset Drive
Come see this “sneaky big” house on over half an acre of property in Chatham Twp. Open House: Saturday, 1/21 1-3p Sunday, 1/22 12:30-2:30p Impeccably maintained and thoughtfully renovated Chatham classic, this 4 BR 3 FB home is located on a large lot in Chatham's Highlands section. Come and see what this beautiful house has to offer. xo Carrie and Jane Give us a call: Carrie Conte 973-462-2901 Carrie.Conte@cbmoves.com Jane Schelling 973-714-9249 Jane.Schelling@cbmoves.com
roi-nj.com
Paris Baguette continues to dominate bakery franchise industry; new café opens in Red Bank
Paris Baguette has seen significant growth in 2022 and is showing strong growth early in 2023. After a strong 2022, with a total of 24 new cafés opened, the brand announced Monday that it is continuing its expansion with the opening of a new bakery café at 128 Broad St. in Red Bank.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund to open 2nd round of grants
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, city council members, and the Arts and Culture Trust. Fund committee will open applications for the second round of Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to expand arts education and programming citywide. Following the successful first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
roi-nj.com
Prudential’s Lowrey, Merck’s Villar elected co-chairs of NJPAC
Charles Lowrey and Carmen Villar, two top New Jersey executives who share a passion for the arts and a vision for what an anchor arts institution can do, have been elected the new co-chairs of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Lowrey, the CEO of Prudential Financial, and...
roi-nj.com
Outcomes Matter Innovations of Jersey City names founder Pecora its chairman, CEO
Outcomes Matter Innovations on Monday said Dr. Andrew Pecora has been named chairman and CEO of OMI, and Benjamin Schoen has been named executive vice president and chief business officer. Pecora, a nationally recognized leader in health care innovation and the founder of the Jersey City-based firm, has been instrumental...
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
thepressgroup.net
Vintage view down Hillsdale Avenue
HILLSDALE—It was a moment in time captured: A view into downtown Hillsdale in the winter of 1978. The first thing most will notice in the photograph above is the police booth, which was still in its original position right in the middle of Hillsdale Avenue at the time. This booth, built in 1925, served as the first headquarters for the borough’s police. For 65 years it stood in the middle of Hillsdale Avenue near Broadway.
HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah
A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed. The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie
New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
Popular and Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant to Close
The restaurant scene in Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore is competitive. Even so, this closure is catching many by surprise. With a seemly amazing restaurant every block or so at the Shore, it begs the question, how do eateries compete?. The answer isn't that simple, but I can tell...
Comments / 1