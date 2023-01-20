Read full article on original website
Solar energy could be key in Puerto Rico's transition to 100% renewables, study says
It's becoming clearer how Puerto Rico might meet its goal of getting 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050. Half-way through a two-year federal government study, called PR100, researchers concluded the island has significantly more renewable energy potential than it needs. The report was released Monday. Researchers found there's a preference among many residents for "distributed energy," which is generated near where it's used. Rooftop solar panels are the most common example of that.
Roberts Wesleyan opens the new Golisano Community Engagement Center
Roberts Wesleyan University has opened a new building it hopes will bring together students, business leaders and others from the community, for both work and play. The Golisano Community Engagement Center was first announced in 2019, and the COVID pandemic did somewhat delay the construction schedule at that university in North Chili.
