It's becoming clearer how Puerto Rico might meet its goal of getting 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050. Half-way through a two-year federal government study, called PR100, researchers concluded the island has significantly more renewable energy potential than it needs. The report was released Monday. Researchers found there's a preference among many residents for "distributed energy," which is generated near where it's used. Rooftop solar panels are the most common example of that.

17 HOURS AGO