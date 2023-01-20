Read full article on original website
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Vermont 3-2
The Boston College men’s hockey team finished up their weekend series with Vermont with another ugly performance, falling 3-2 to Vermont. If you watched last night’s game, you pretty much know how this one went, as BC was just completely unable to get anything going on offense for long stretches of time and were repeatedly let down by their special teams units as they dropped a game that they really needed to win.
South Jersey and Philadelphia concerts to look forward to in 2023
It's only January and already the concert calendar is loading up with superstars making their way to South Jersey and Philly this year. Check out who's coming to town!. With so many amazing artists and bands bound for our area, it's gonna be hard to decide which concerts you want to see and where to put your money.
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
NEXT Weather: Rainy days, possible winter storm ahead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scattered showers will linger through Monday afternoon. Roads will be wet at times so slow your roll.The morning commute will have steady showers north and west of the city with snow or a mix in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.As colder air arrives in the morning a few wet flakes or sleet may cross the entire area. The evening commute will be dry but breezy as winds increase in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover at or above average in the low to mid-40s.Brief break on TuesdayDry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds will be a...
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Triangle
Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia
3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh University issues alert to locate missing student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police department and LUPD are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey. The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.
Philadelphia faith leaders organize to advocate for reparations, official blames poverty on 'White supremacy'
A Philadelphia course put on by the city brought faith leaders together to advocate for reparations and discuss the root causes of poverty.
New York man charged with impersonating a Philadelphia police officer
A 26-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man who allegedly claimed that he was a Philadelphia police officer was charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction and hindering apprehension, according to the East Windsor Police Department. A police officer stopped the man and conducted a field inquiry after he saw the man crossing...
Police: Man shot 3 times in East Falls
A man is recovering from a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
