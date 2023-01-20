Read full article on original website
BBC
Jenners blaze: Critically ill firefighter is named
A firefighter who is critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store has been named as Barry Martin. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the 38-year-old from Fife was still in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Four other firefighters were treated in hospital...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Fire Department Staff Pulled From Active Duty Over Tyre Nichols’ Death
Two members of the Memphis Fire Department were relieved of duty last week after being part of “initial patient care” for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died following his arrest by Memphis Police Department officers. According to the fire department, the staff members were relieved while officials conduct an internal investigation. Five police officers were fired outright following MPD’s own internal investigation for violating “multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid,” according to a release by the City of Memphis. While public details from the arrest are still scarce, the city is bracing for the release of video showing what happened to Nichols, who died three days after his arrest. On Monday, his family and its legal team called the arrest “horrific” and compared it to the beating of Rodney King after a private viewing of the still-unreleased video. Read it at Fox 13 Memphis
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2022. And the force took action against...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
Dad bikes to every lighthouse in mainland UK for late wife’s charity
He said the journey is keeping his wife's legacy alive. The post Dad bikes to every lighthouse in mainland UK for late wife’s charity appeared first on Talker.
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
BBC
Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago. His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011. Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
BBC
Caerphilly woman admits Elliots Town murder of mum's friend
A woman has admitted murder midway through her trial for stabbing her mother's best friend to death. Rebecca Press, 31, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly county, stabbed 57-year-old Marc Ash after a day of drinking and drug taking in July last year. Press previously denied murder and the court case was ongoing,...
