What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ updates a 40-year-old ax murder cold case

By Brooke Cain
 4 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Dateline: The Bad Man (9 p.m., NBC)

Andrea Canning has the case of Cathy Krauseneck, a young wife and mother found murdered with an ax in her upstate New York home in 1982. Nearly 40 years later, a new team of investigators took on the cold case to uncover the killer . Interviews with former Brighton police officer Markus Spaker, investigator Richard Corrigan, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, Krauseneck’s sister Annet Schlosser and others..

20/20: What the Little Girl Saw (9 p.m., ABC)

ABC reports on the murder of Kelley Stage Clayton, a mother of two killed in her home in 2015. Her 7-year-old daughter was a witness to her mother’s murder and helped police find the killer, whose “eyes looked just like daddy’s.”

That ‘90s Show (Netflix)

This reboot of “That ‘70s Show,” which ran from 1996-2008 and launched the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace, landed on Netflix on Thursday. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, reprise their roles.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

