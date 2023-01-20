ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Industrial-style architectural gem in Summit Hill asks $975K

By Sami Sparber
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

This oh-so-cool Summit Hill home with exposed brick walls and reclaimed wood beams just hit the market for $975,000.

  • Built in 1889, the modern industrial property is located at 731 Lincoln Ave. in St. Paul.

Layout: The 3,026-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open-concept main floor and three-car garage.

Design: Sleek fixtures tuck seamlessly into the warehouse-style materials, making the old feel brand new.

  • Leaded glass, transom windows and other original elements shine throughout.

Interior features: The renovated home is ideal for entertaining. It has multiple seating areas and a spacious kitchen with a fridge built into the glossy cabinets.

  • Plus, the primary suite offers heated bathroom floors and two walk-in closets.

Exterior features: A front porch and fenced backyard round out the house, which is just steps away from the shops and eateries on Grand Avenue.

Take a look around:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35V4R1_0kLK8pRy00 Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkwtJ_0kLK8pRy00
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iobAs_0kLK8pRy00 Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHldV_0kLK8pRy00
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uap8m_0kLK8pRy00 Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgQAk_0kLK8pRy00
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Twin Cities

2023 BWCA permits to go live on Wednesday

Summer permits for Northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness go on sale at 9am Wednesday. Why it matters: The BWCA is a popular summer destination for outdoor enthusiasts who love to camp and canoe. State of play: The U.S. Forest Service will release about 250 permits per day for the upcoming quota season, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. That's the same as 2022, but a 13% cut from previous years, per the Star Tribune.Be smart: Reservations for popular entry points and dates go fast. Forest managers recommend coming up with a few options ahead of time so you have a fallback if your first pick isn't available. It's also a good idea to include "alternate group leaders" from your party in case you can't pick up the permit in person. Bookmark Recreation.gov to reserve your spot.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Streets of St. Paul

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Try not to die at the "White Lotus" brunch and more Twin Cities events

Warmer than average weather isn't stopping these weekend events. Here's what to do around town. ❄️ The World Snow Sculpting Championship continues this weekend in Stillwater. Teams from eight countries will sculpt 21 hours a day, despite rain and warm temperatures. Free. 🗓️ ICYMI: The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships (Jan. 19 to 29) and the Art Shanty Projects (weekends, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12) also kick off this weekend. Both are free and open to the public. 🤩 First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2022 show is on Friday, featuring a packed lineup of seven local up-and-coming artists. It's your...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter

It's the time of year when you can kind of start to get into a funk. The holiday season is over but it's still cold and sometimes gloomy out. If you need to take a break, and get away from normal life for a little while, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota this winter! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't regret it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman

St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
SAINT PAUL, MN
tcbmag.com

Black Business Owners to Converge at State Capitol

Legislators are working with a $17.6 billion surplus this session, and businesswoman, podcaster, and media personality Sheletta Brundidge is on a mission to make sure Black business owners are not sidelined by their lawmakers. That’s why she’s organizing a Black Entrepreneurs Day at the state Capitol, scheduled for Friday, Feb....
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy