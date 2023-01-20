Industrial-style architectural gem in Summit Hill asks $975K

This oh-so-cool Summit Hill home with exposed brick walls and reclaimed wood beams just hit the market for $975,000.

Built in 1889, the modern industrial property is located at 731 Lincoln Ave. in St. Paul.

Layout: The 3,026-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open-concept main floor and three-car garage.

Design: Sleek fixtures tuck seamlessly into the warehouse-style materials, making the old feel brand new.

Leaded glass, transom windows and other original elements shine throughout.

Interior features: The renovated home is ideal for entertaining. It has multiple seating areas and a spacious kitchen with a fridge built into the glossy cabinets.

Plus, the primary suite offers heated bathroom floors and two walk-in closets.

Exterior features: A front porch and fenced backyard round out the house, which is just steps away from the shops and eateries on Grand Avenue.

Take a look around: