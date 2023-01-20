Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans at 1-1/2-week low on forecasts of rains in Argentina
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, to their lowest in more than one week as expectations of rains in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over supplies. Corn fell to a one-week low, while wheat slid after closing higher on...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm on bargain buying, grain futures falling
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Monday amid a spate of bargain buying after a recent slump in prices helped mute market impact of the bearish results of the latest Cattle on Feed report from the federal Agriculture Department, traders said. Cattle futures also...
Corn and soy close below support | Monday, January 23, 2022
Corn ended the day down 9¢ to $6.67. Soybeans are down 15¢ to $14.91. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors said in his morning update that initial support for March corn was at $6.68 and March soybeans was at $15.00. He said a close below those levels would...
