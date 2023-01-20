ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys and 49ers are renewing a decades-old rivalry

By Michael Mooney
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 4 days ago

The Cowboys will go to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the second round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday evening, renewing a multi-decade rivalry.

Flashback: These two teams faced off in the playoffs three times in a row in the 1970s, then three times in a row in the 1990s. This will be the second year in a row they've met in the playoffs.

  • Dallas was favored when the two teams played at AT&T Stadium during last year's playoffs, but San Francisco won in excruciating fashion .

The big picture: The 49ers are 4-point betting favorites this year, largely because they've won 11 straight games and they have two of the biggest playmakers in the league on offense and the NFL sack leader on defense.

Yes, but: San Francisco hasn't faced a team with a record as good as Dallas' since October.

  • With their top two quarterbacks injured, the 49ers will start Brock Purdy, a rookie drafted in the seventh round.

What we're watching: Can Dak Prescott follow up the best game of his career with another impressive showing?

  • Can the Dallas defense contain all of San Francisco's weapons?
  • Can the Cowboys block Nick Bosa?
  • Can Dallas make an extra point? After kicker Brett Maher developed a record-setting case of the " yips " against Tampa Bay, the Cowboys signed another kicker as an insurance policy.

By the numbers: San Francisco has scored at least 37 points in four straight games.

  • They've only allowed 24 or more points three times this season.
  • The average price of a ticket to the game, at Levi's Stadium, is $1,400 — and some seats are going for upwards of $10,000 .

Of note: If you can't afford that, there are plenty of local watch parties .

What's next: The winner of this game will play the winner of the Eagles-Giants game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Axios Dallas

Dallas expected to be one of Zillow's hottest markets in 2023

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will be one of the top five housing markets in 2023, according to analysis from Zillow. Driving the news: Dallas is fourth on Zillow's new list of 2023's hottest markets, slotted between Pittsburgh and Nashville.The big picture: While high mortgage rates are cooling housing markets across the country, North Texas is expected to navigate the slowdown better than most regions, in part because our prices are still below most of the other large markets.That means buyers are still buying and home values are still likely to grow — though much more gradually than the last three...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
326
Followers
424
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy