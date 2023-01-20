ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Try not to die at the "White Lotus" brunch and more Twin Cities events

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Warmer than average weather isn't stopping these weekend events. Here's what to do around town.

❄️ The World Snow Sculpting Championship continues this weekend in Stillwater. Teams from eight countries will sculpt 21 hours a day, despite rain and warm temperatures. Free.

🗓️ ICYMI : The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships (Jan. 19 to 29) and the Art Shanty Projects (weekends, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12) also kick off this weekend. Both are free and open to the public.

🤩 First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2022 show is on Friday, featuring a packed lineup of seven local up-and-coming artists. It's your chance to say "I knew them before they blew up!" $12+

😵‍💫 Ever wanted to listen to 28 straight hours of drone music? Cedar Cultural Center is hosting " Drone Not Drones ," a Friday through Saturday concert where over 60 performers play the experimental/repetitive/hypnotizing tunes. Bring a blanket and pillow. $30+

🍭 Edinborough Park — a.k.a. one of Axios Twin Cities readers' favorite indoor playgrounds transforms into Candyland on Friday with an explorable candy trail and themed bounce house. $9/kid, adults free.

🪷 Cosplay rich vacationers (but try not to die) at " White Lotus": The Drag Brunch in Minneapolis on Saturday. Performers dressed as characters from both seasons will make an appearance. Costumes encouraged. $17+

🌌 Gather with fellow Whovians at CONsole Room , a Doctor Who fan convention in Bloomington. In-person tickets start at $50, or get "Cyberman Access" (virtual tickets) for $35.

🖼️ Walk through 3-D versions of the Mona Lisa and other famous paintings at Framed: Step into Art , a new exhibit opening at the Minnesota Children's Museum on Saturday. $16

🐇 Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Midtown Global Market's kid-friendly Lunar New Year party on Saturday. Expect rabbit-inspired crafts, live music and "lion dancers." Free.

CBS Minnesota

Snow sculptures bring energy, creativity to downtown Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the second-ever World Snow Sculpting Competition comes to a wrap Sunday, co-chair Sara Jespersen is still trying to wrap her head around how one event has come so far, so fast. Less than three years ago, the pandemic forced the community to create a solution for a downtown, due to seeing less-than-usual traffic. "The mayor of the city called 20 local business owners and said 'Hey, we've got to figure out a way to help boost this economic situation'," Jespersen said. The ideas quickly centered around an outdoor winter activity – snow sculpting followed shortly after. Considered a success in its...
STILLWATER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Sushi spot added to the menu at Eat Street food hall

A sushi spot from the team behind Zen Box Izakaya will fill out Eat Street's new food hall. Driving the news: Sushi Dori, which means "sushi street" in Japanese, is the sixth concept announced for Eat Street Crossing, a new venue coming to South Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood.What to expect: "Creative" sushi rolls, rice sandwiches and snacks, available for dine-in and grab-and-go customers, per a Tuesday news release.Between the lines: The husband-and-wife team behind Sushi Dori, John Ng and Lina Goh, are partners in the food hall. They also plan to run a new ramen stand out of the space. Zoom out: Other options slated for Eat Street Crossing include ice cream and burgers from Bebe Zito, a Boba and coffee shop, and a Brazilian pizza joint called Ouro Pizzaria. What's next: The food hall is expected to open later this winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

2023 BWCA permits to go live on Wednesday

Summer permits for Northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness go on sale at 9am Wednesday. Why it matters: The BWCA is a popular summer destination for outdoor enthusiasts who love to camp and canoe. State of play: The U.S. Forest Service will release about 250 permits per day for the upcoming quota season, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. That's the same as 2022, but a 13% cut from previous years, per the Star Tribune.Be smart: Reservations for popular entry points and dates go fast. Forest managers recommend coming up with a few options ahead of time so you have a fallback if your first pick isn't available. It's also a good idea to include "alternate group leaders" from your party in case you can't pick up the permit in person. Bookmark Recreation.gov to reserve your spot.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington man a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fostering and adoption is a complicated process.As it turns out, a Bloomington man is a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing and his work is an Instagram hit.WCCO sat down to learn more from Cameron Small.He explained his story, "I was born in Korea, I was raised there for about 3 years. And then after my dad passed away, my mom went through the process of trying to decide to relinquish me. At the council of the church, at the council of professionals. Then, after some time in foster care, I was placed with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Go behind the scenes of an Art Shanty Project's creation in Minneapolis

The Art Shanty Projects may have moved off the ice this year, but the annual "village" of interactive art projects and experimental performances is ready to kick off its four weekends of fun today. In celebration of the launch, I went behind the scenes with Janet Groenert, an Art Shanty regular who's been creating projects for over a decade.Here's what she had to say about her latest creation: "Ripple," a 6-foot-tall explorable parka. Uh, what's an "explorable parka?": Picture a giant bullet-shaped Russian nesting doll. Instead of the doll breaking apart in halves, this project is disassembled by removing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County

This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Q985

10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With

When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Chinese traditions behind Lunar New Year celebrations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — This weekend is the beginning of the new year, according to the lunar calendar. While many Asian cultures celebrate Lunar New Year, many of the events are hosted by Chinese organizations, as it's the third-largest Asian group in Minnesota. When Margaret Wong first moved to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season

(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

