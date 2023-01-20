ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Why Dallas produces so many child actors

By Michael Mooney
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 4 days ago

A prolific local television and film industry and several prominent acting studios geared toward children have turned North Texas into a launchpad for young stars.

The big picture: Dozens of young actors from the Dallas area are trying to follow in the footsteps of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato — and many are getting regular work on primetime TV, the Disney Channel and big-budget Hollywood movies.

  • Both Gomez and Lovato got their starts on the locally produced "Barney & Friends" before becoming stars on the Disney Channel and then international superstars as adults.

How it works: North Texas has a large — often niche — entertainment industry that includes a network of children's theaters and a hub of faith-based productions . So North Texas children have more chances to get early acting experience than they might in other parts of the country.

  • A lengthy list of acting programs, including DTV Studios and Studio 7 , have also cultivated connections with talent agents and casting directors.

The latest: Davis Murphy, a 9-year-old from Frisco, recently made his film debut playing one of the neighbor kids in " A Christmas Story Christmas ," a sequel to 1983's " A Christmas Story ."

  • Like Gomez and Lovato, Davis was coached by Cathryn Sullivan, who owns a school for child actors in Lewisville.
  • Sullivan keeps a Hall of Fame listing of her students and often employs older child actors to help coach up-and-comers, she tells Axios.
  • "Helping younger students understand their characters really improves my staff's understanding of the craft of acting," Sullivan says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yQiX_0kLK8ezD00
Child actors gathered on the set of "A Christmas Story Christmas." Photo: Courtesy of Lindsay Murphy

Reality check: To save money, "A Christmas Story Christmas" was filmed in Bulgaria. Davis and his mother, Lindsay Murphy, spent a month there in winter 2021 — away from the rest of their family.

  • It snowed every day they were there and almost no one outside of the production spoke English. But Davis says it was pretty and he'd "definitely go back."
  • "They have the best pancakes on the planet," Davis tells Axios. "We got them at least once a week."

What we're watching: Davis has already been in another movie he hopes will be released later this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Dallas

New MTV series features Arlington's Todrick Hall

North Texas' Todrick Hall is on a new MTV reality show featuring six friends living the West Hollywood life.Driving the news: "The Real Friends of WeHo" premiered Friday on MTV.The show is poised to capture what it's like to come out as gay, and the responsibilities that arise from being an LGBTQ+ personality.Yes, but: "The Real Friends of WeHo" will cut into airtime for "RuPaul's Drag Race," which has already prompted an online petition signed by thousands of upset fans.The intrigue: Hall has talked openly about the challenges he faced growing up in North Texas and being gay.He performed at...
ARLINGTON, TX
socialwhirl.com

Broadway Dallas Announces 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series

(Featured photo: Zurin Villanueva performing Higher as ‘Tina Turner’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022)*. Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) today announced the full lineup of Broadway shows...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Madonna and Metallica bringing tours to North Texas

Two young, unknown, upstart musical acts will be coming through North Texas later this year. Driving the news: Madonna just announced her Celebration Tour schedule, which includes a Sept. 18 show at American Airlines Center.What they're saying: In a press release, Madonna said she is "excited to explore as many songs as possible" on the tour that's described as an "artistic journey through four decades."Flashback: The last time she performed in Dallas was October 2012 — though she stopped in San Antonio and Houston in 2016.Be smart: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, and you can purchase them on Madonna's site.Yes, but: If the Material Girl doesn't satiate your craving for decades-old popular music, Metallica announced they'll play two shows at AT&T Stadium this year. We're their only Texas stop.They come to town Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 — with two completely different setlists and support lineups, per WFAA.Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.Meanwhile: There's no word yet on whether North Texas will see visits from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Crystal Pepsi or Trapper Keepers.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Sadelle’s, Where New York Meets Highland Park

What do you get when you mix cowboy boots with Timberlands (affectionately referred to as “Timbs” in the 212)? Well, it depends who you ask, but politics aside, the New Yorkization of Texas has been undeniable in the past few years. Perhaps this is most evident in Dallas with the influx of New York-centric dining concepts. A notable addition in spring 2022 was Sadelle’s in Highland Park.
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Things to do in North Texas this weekend

🏇 Admire the mustangs. This week's Mustang Magic competition will show off the versatility and trainability of the American mustang.Friday and Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Tickets start at $15.❓ Fill in some blank spaces. If you're a night owl who loves Taylor Swift, put on a cardigan, shake off your lavender haze and head to Lava Cantina for a trivia night of your wildest dreams.11pm Friday in the Colony. Entry is free.🔨 Build a temple. Families will get to contribute to the Architecture and Design Exchange's new LEGO exhibit, while also building a smaller version of the Parthenon, a former Greek temple, to take home.10am Saturday in downtown Dallas. Kits cost $30.🐇 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Crow Museum of Asian Art's Lunar New Year Festival will be at NorthPark Center from 11am-4pm Saturday. Free.Grandscape's festival in the Colony is 2-4pm Sunday. Free.😞 Remember the past. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a film screening and a discussion with Holocaust survivor Magie Furst, who was a refugee in the U.K. and U.S.2pm Sunday. Entry is free, but registration is required.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
326
Followers
424
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy