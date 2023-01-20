Why Dallas produces so many child actors

A prolific local television and film industry and several prominent acting studios geared toward children have turned North Texas into a launchpad for young stars.

The big picture: Dozens of young actors from the Dallas area are trying to follow in the footsteps of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato — and many are getting regular work on primetime TV, the Disney Channel and big-budget Hollywood movies.

Both Gomez and Lovato got their starts on the locally produced "Barney & Friends" before becoming stars on the Disney Channel and then international superstars as adults.

How it works: North Texas has a large — often niche — entertainment industry that includes a network of children's theaters and a hub of faith-based productions . So North Texas children have more chances to get early acting experience than they might in other parts of the country.

A lengthy list of acting programs, including DTV Studios and Studio 7 , have also cultivated connections with talent agents and casting directors.

The latest: Davis Murphy, a 9-year-old from Frisco, recently made his film debut playing one of the neighbor kids in " A Christmas Story Christmas ," a sequel to 1983's " A Christmas Story ."

Like Gomez and Lovato, Davis was coached by Cathryn Sullivan, who owns a school for child actors in Lewisville.

Sullivan keeps a Hall of Fame listing of her students and often employs older child actors to help coach up-and-comers, she tells Axios.

"Helping younger students understand their characters really improves my staff's understanding of the craft of acting," Sullivan says.

Child actors gathered on the set of "A Christmas Story Christmas." Photo: Courtesy of Lindsay Murphy

Reality check: To save money, "A Christmas Story Christmas" was filmed in Bulgaria. Davis and his mother, Lindsay Murphy, spent a month there in winter 2021 — away from the rest of their family.

It snowed every day they were there and almost no one outside of the production spoke English. But Davis says it was pretty and he'd "definitely go back."

"They have the best pancakes on the planet," Davis tells Axios. "We got them at least once a week."

What we're watching: Davis has already been in another movie he hopes will be released later this year.