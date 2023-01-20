ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in North Texas this weekend

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
🏇 Admire the mustangs. This week's Mustang Magic competition will show off the versatility and trainability of the American mustang.

  • Friday and Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Tickets start at $15.

❓ Fill in some blank spaces. If you're a night owl who loves Taylor Swift, put on a cardigan, shake off your lavender haze and head to Lava Cantina for a trivia night of your wildest dreams.

  • 11pm Friday in the Colony. Entry is free.

🔨 Build a temple. Families will get to contribute to the Architecture and Design Exchange's new LEGO exhibit, while also building a smaller version of the Parthenon, a former Greek temple, to take home.

🐇 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Crow Museum of Asian Art's Lunar New Year Festival will be at NorthPark Center from 11am-4pm Saturday. Free.

  • Grandscape's festival in the Colony is 2-4pm Sunday. Free.

😞 Remember the past. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a film screening and a discussion with Holocaust survivor Magie Furst, who was a refugee in the U.K. and U.S.

blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
Axios Dallas

New MTV series features Arlington's Todrick Hall

North Texas' Todrick Hall is on a new MTV reality show featuring six friends living the West Hollywood life.Driving the news: "The Real Friends of WeHo" premiered Friday on MTV.The show is poised to capture what it's like to come out as gay, and the responsibilities that arise from being an LGBTQ+ personality.Yes, but: "The Real Friends of WeHo" will cut into airtime for "RuPaul's Drag Race," which has already prompted an online petition signed by thousands of upset fans.The intrigue: Hall has talked openly about the challenges he faced growing up in North Texas and being gay.He performed at...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Willow Bend | Shopping mall in Plano, Texas

North of Dallas, in Plano, Texas, is located The Shops at Willow Bend. This is one of the malls in Dallas with the best and most varied commercial offer. Another great point in favor is that it is a fairly quiet place so you can go shopping without as many crowds as it happens in other centers. Although several stores have closed, it is still a good place to go shopping since you will still find several interesting fashion brands and, above all, a great place for children to have fun: The Crayola Experience.
PLANO, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

