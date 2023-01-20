Things to do in North Texas this weekend

🏇 Admire the mustangs. This week's Mustang Magic competition will show off the versatility and trainability of the American mustang.

Friday and Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Tickets start at $15.

❓ Fill in some blank spaces. If you're a night owl who loves Taylor Swift, put on a cardigan, shake off your lavender haze and head to Lava Cantina for a trivia night of your wildest dreams.

11pm Friday in the Colony. Entry is free.

🔨 Build a temple. Families will get to contribute to the Architecture and Design Exchange's new LEGO exhibit, while also building a smaller version of the Parthenon, a former Greek temple, to take home.

10am Saturday in downtown Dallas. Kits cost $30 .

🐇 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Crow Museum of Asian Art's Lunar New Year Festival will be at NorthPark Center from 11am-4pm Saturday. Free.

Grandscape's festival in the Colony is 2-4pm Sunday. Free.

😞 Remember the past. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a film screening and a discussion with Holocaust survivor Magie Furst, who was a refugee in the U.K. and U.S.