It's only mid-January and we've already surpassed a normal winter's worth of snow in the Twin Cities

Sometime Thursday morning, we surpassed the normal snowfall amount for an entire winter.

Driving the news: As of noon, 52.1 inches of snow had fallen at MSP Airport, according to the National Weather Service. We average 51.2 inches in a full winter.

State of play: St. Paul declared a snow emergency on Thursday; Minneapolis did not.

This is St. Paul's fifth snow emergency of the winter. Minneapolis has called four.

In an average winter, the cities call four emergencies.

The good news: Winter is more than half over. The mid-point was Jan. 16.