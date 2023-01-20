ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's only mid-January and we've already surpassed a normal winter's worth of snow in the Twin Cities

By Nick Halter
Sometime Thursday morning, we surpassed the normal snowfall amount for an entire winter.

Driving the news: As of noon, 52.1 inches of snow had fallen at MSP Airport, according to the National Weather Service. We average 51.2 inches in a full winter.

State of play: St. Paul declared a snow emergency on Thursday; Minneapolis did not.

  • This is St. Paul's fifth snow emergency of the winter. Minneapolis has called four.
  • In an average winter, the cities call four emergencies.

The good news: Winter is more than half over. The mid-point was Jan. 16.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

