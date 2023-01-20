ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who's running for St. Paul City Council in 2023

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago

The 2023 election is set to shake up the St. Paul City Council.

The big picture: Four out of seven seats on the council will be open this November. Departing members include Council President Amy Brendmoen .

Why it matters: The council approves the city's budget, which clocked in at $781.5 million for 2023, and weighs ordinances and resolutions that impact residents' lives.

What to watch: Battles for open seats — and the eventual council president election — could shift political dynamics on the council.

Zoom in: Here's a look at who is running so far, based on announcements tracked by Axios.

Ward 1:

Neighborhoods: Frogtown, Summit-University, North End, Snelling-Hamline, and Lexington-Hamline.

State of play: Open — Council Member Russel Balenger agreed not to run for re-election when he was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Council Member Dai Thao.

Candidates:

Ward 2:

Neighborhoods : West 7th Street, the West Side, Summit Hill, Railroad Island, Lowertown, and the Downtown business district.

State of play: Council Member Rebecca Noecker is running for re-election .

Ward 3:

Neighborhoods: Highland Park and most of Macalester-Groveland.

State of play: Open — Council Member Chris Tolbert is not running for re-election .

Candidates:

Ward 4:

Neighborhoods: Hamline-Midway, Merriam Park, Saint Anthony Park, and parts of Mac-Groveland and Como.

State of play: Council Member Mitra Jalali is running for re-election .

Ward 5:

Neighborhoods: The North-Central ward includes Como, North End, Payne-Phalen, and Railroad Island.

State of play : Open — Council President Amy Brendmoen is not running for re-election .

Candidates:

Ward 6 :

Neighborhoods: The East Side ward includes Frost Lake, Hayden Heights, Hazel Park, Payne/Phalen, Phalen Village, and Prosperity.

State of play: Council Member Nelsie Yang is running for re-election .

Ward 7 :

Neighborhoods: Dayton's Bluff, Mounds Park, Swede Hollow, Battle Creek, Highwood, Conway, and Eastview.

State of play: Open — Council Member Jane Prince is not running for re-election .

Candidates:

Editors' note: This story will be updated with additional candidates and information as the election nears.

Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

