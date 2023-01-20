ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

"Spare" in scarce supply in San Antonio

If you're looking to borrow a copy of "Spare," Prince Harry's bestselling tell-all memoir, you're going to have to wait. Driving the news: The last time we checked San Antonio Public Library's catalog for "Spare," there were more than 2,500 holds on books, e-books and audiobooks. You might have better...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for early morning showers as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The rain is not expected to be very heavy, but the morning commute could be complicated, so extra time is advised as you head out. This includes some low-lying roads that might be covered in water.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

CPS Energy will phase out coal, close Spruce plant

Before the end of the decade, the electricity powering San Antonio's homes and businesses won't rely on a polluting coal plant. But CPS Energy isn't committing to all renewables just yet. Driving the news: The city-owned utility's board voted 4-1 yesterday to choose a new portfolio of future energy sources...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Rain to arrive in South Central Texas Tuesday morning

An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year. Here’s a breakdown of what we’ll be monitoring with this next system:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
