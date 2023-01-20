ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Test Drive: Portillo's cashless drive thru

By Justin Kaufmann, Monica Eng
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD6mg_0kLK7zb700 The drive-thru at Portillo's in River North. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

👋 Hi, it's Justin! Portillo's stopped taking cash in the drive-thru this week to speed up the line and keep its cashiers safer from being robbed or threatened on the job .

What's happening: In the first installment of Test Drive, our new feature reviewing life experiences around Chicago, we're reviewing the new Portillo's drive-thru.

Backstory: I've always believed the drive-thru at the Portillo's in River North defies physics. Hundreds — if not thousands — of cars line up daily in a repurposed, narrow alley for hot dogs and cheesy beef croissants.

  • And most of the time, their efficiency blows my mind!

State of play: I was excited to see whether the new cashless system would make it even better — unfortunately, it made it worse.

  • The whole experience took 18 minutes, a pretty long time to sit in your car.

The intrigue: Most of that time was just waiting on Clark Street to pull into the actual drive-thru after one customer (who apparently didn't get the "cashless" memo) decided to leave, forcing others to reverse into rush-hour traffic!

  • Three employees had to come out and help in this herculean effort.
  • A cashier said this was happening frequently because some aren't aware of the new policy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFhe7_0kLK7zb700 Justin waits for his cheesy beef, in awe of the drive-thru. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The verdict: The rest of the experience was streamlined and efficient, but it's not lost on me that a policy designed to speed things along actually did the opposite.

  • This may change as awareness grows, so I'm not worried. I give the experience:
  • 🌭🌭🌭 (out of 5, or as many hot dogs as you can eat)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgpFt_0kLK7zb700 A Portillo's in Champaign lets folks know about the new cashless policy. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I tried the drive-thru in Champaign, where the outdoor cashier was directing cash users to park in a spacious lot (which downtown Chicago doesn't have) and order inside.

  • My order took six minutes with just two other cars in line.
  • The lesson: Maybe stay away from the downtown Portillo's for a while.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hard and smart

fishing spots in Chicago

Chicago, located on the shores of Lake Michigan, is a city with a rich fishing history and plenty of opportunities for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner just starting out, there are plenty of fishing spots in and around Chicago that are sure to provide a great day on the water.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois

For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
NORRIDGE, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
WADSWORTH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five hurt in Oswego crash

Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track

Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday.  The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season.  A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested for fleeing in Niles following traffic stop

NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Niles and subsequently crashing early Friday morning. Just after 1:45 a.m. an Niles police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Cadillac XT5 in the 7100 block of North Caldwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on Estes at a high-rate of speed.
NILES, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
609
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy