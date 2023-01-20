Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bad new for renters in San Antonio as prices increase more than any Texas cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
"Spare" in scarce supply in San Antonio
If you're looking to borrow a copy of "Spare," Prince Harry's bestselling tell-all memoir, you're going to have to wait. Driving the news: The last time we checked San Antonio Public Library's catalog for "Spare," there were more than 2,500 holds on books, e-books and audiobooks. You might have better...
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk and getting hit by a car. It happened around 8 a.m. on the 2200 block of SE Military Dr. on the southeast side of town. SAPD says the driver pulled...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]
There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
Woman killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson. The 52-year-old woman was hit by a car. Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
Strong storms expected to bring 'widespread rainfall' to San Antonio
Chances of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
