Best Day Ever: Former Avec, White House chef Sam Kass

Former Avec cook Sam Kass rose to fame as White House chef for the Obamas, and later as executive director of the first lady's "Let's Move" initiative.

The latest: He's since launched multiple food projects, including Do Good Chicken , which feeds discarded grocery items to chickens.

"If one in five chickens Americans ate were Do Good chickens, we would solve retail food waste," Kass tells Axios.

You can now buy them at Jewel.

What's happening: Although he's a New York dad these days, the former Hyde Park and Logan Square resident shared his ideal Chicago day based "on my younger self."

🌅 Morning activity: "I've watched many a sunrise from the [ Promontory] Point after not going to sleep. But at this point in my life I would much prefer sleeping."

🍳 Breakfast : " Valois for the bacon and cheese omelet and biscuit. Larry [the cook] is a dear friend who has watched me grow up since I started going in at 14 or 15. And then when I came back with Barack and then returned with my kids last summer."

🏟 Daytime activity: "I'm a Sox fan through and through. I really don't like the Cubs. But I go to Wrigley, just because there's no better place to watch a game.

"But when my family hears this they're gonna freak out."

🍗 Lunch : " Harold's on 53rd for a half dark and both sauces."

"I hadn't eaten Harold's in years, but I went back with my kids this summer and it was as good as ever — so wonderful to taste."

🍽 Dinner : "For old times' sake, I have to go to Avec . If it's cold, you have to have the pork shoulder, but the salads are always great, too. Keeping a restaurant that good for so long is such a feat, and you have to credit Paul [Kahan] and Donnie [Madia] and the team for that."

"I'd also go to Lula Cafe on some days."

🍻 Evening activity: "Drive around the city or maybe take a stroll through Hyde Park and go to Jimmy's ( Woodlawn Tap )."

The intrigue : When asked why he didn't recommend Avec's famous chorizo dates in pepper sauce, Kass said, "I cooked so many of them, I can't eat them anymore."