Here's what to do in Austin Jan. 20-22

There's plenty to do in Austin to mark Lunar New Year and see the city.

🎭 Be part of an Austin tradition during the 28th season of FronteraFest at Hyde Park Theatre . Every Tuesday-Friday through Feb. 11 you can catch four or five plays no longer than 25 minutes each. Plus, every Saturday night from Feb. 12, enjoy the "Best of the Week" performance. Tickets start around $20.

🛍️ Shop the sale racks of Austin's independent boutiques and local labels during Le Garage Sale on Saturday and Sunday at the Palmer Events Center. Buy admission tickets in advance to skip the line.

🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at events throughout Austin this weekend:

Browse handmade goods from two dozen vendors of Asian descent at the Lunar New Year festival in East Austin, enjoy a lion and dragon dance performance, and more from 11am-4pm Sunday at The Paper + Craft Pantry.

Come dressed in red at The Vortex and Butterfly Bar 's "Year of the Water Rabbit" event with fortune cookies, oranges and music from 5pm Sunday to midnight.

Witness a performance of color, music and motion by the Chinese School of Dance at Austin Public Library's Terrazas Branch from 10:30am-2pm Saturday.

Of note: The annual Texas Lunar Festival has been postponed until Jan. 28 at Chinatown Center in far North Austin.