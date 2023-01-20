BNA unveils newly upgraded lobby after two years of construction
Nashville International Airport is poised to open its newly redesigned central terminal lobby next Tuesday after two years of construction.
- The upgraded 200,000-square-foot area will restore central access to both ends of the terminal, which had been separated during construction.
- It will include 24 security lanes (up from 10), new restaurants and shops and towering artwork.
Zoom out: The new lobby is part of a massive renovation effort that includes more than $2 billion in airport upgrades to accommodate the growing region.
What they're saying: Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said the new lobby "dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport."
- "It will be clear as soon as you step foot into BNA that Nashville is home to a world-class airport."
