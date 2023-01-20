ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

BNA unveils newly upgraded lobby after two years of construction

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

Nashville International Airport is poised to open its newly redesigned central terminal lobby next Tuesday after two years of construction.

  • The upgraded 200,000-square-foot area will restore central access to both ends of the terminal, which had been separated during construction.
  • It will include 24 security lanes (up from 10), new restaurants and shops and towering artwork.

Zoom out: The new lobby is part of a massive renovation effort that includes more than $2 billion in airport upgrades to accommodate the growing region.

What they're saying: Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said the new lobby "dramatically changes the look, feel, and energy of the airport."

  • "It will be clear as soon as you step foot into BNA that Nashville is home to a world-class airport."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Nashville

Cindy Mabe to become chairperson and CEO of Universal Music Group

Cindy Mabe will become chairperson and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville on April 1, making her the first woman to lead a major country music record label.Why it matters: Mabe was already one of Music Row's most consequential executives, having shepherded the careers of future stars Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Kacey Musgraves.She replaces her mentor UMG Nashville CEO Mike Dungan, who is retiring.Context: As the music industry consolidated, the country genre was left with three major record labels: Universal, Sony and Warner.Of note: Although gender equality in country music remains a pervasive problem for artists and executives alike,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Historic marker honors Nashville Kurdish community

A new historical marker unveiled this weekend on Nolensville Pike celebrates Nashville's robust Kurdish community.Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish population in the country, with an estimate of about 20,000 Kurds living here today."Kurds fleeing horrific genocide and seeking refuge from political persecution have found a welcoming home and sense of community in Nashville," a resolution from the Metro Council states.The community came from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey and began arriving in Nashville in the 1970s, according to the marker.Officials say the Salahadeen Center, founded in 1998, is believed to be among the first Kurdish mosques in the country.What they're saying: Nawzad Hawrami, a co-founder of the Salahadeen Center, tells Axios Nashville was a welcoming home for the Kurdish community. He says the marker shows the community has contributed to Nashville’s story."We're proud to be here."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville's No Quarter to host state pinball finals

No Quarter, a small neighborhood bar in East Nashville, has emerged as a hub of the area's emerging competitive pinball scene.State of play: No Quarter hosts weekly tournaments with players using approximately two dozen machines. The bar enjoyed its largest crowd ever when 50 players competed in a tournament earlier this week.Driving the news: The bar will host the most important competition in its history this weekend when it will be the site of the state competitive pinball tournament.The top 24 players from across Tennessee have flipped their way into the tourney, where there will be a $4,000 prize and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Here's what experts say 2023 holds for Nashville real estate

A real estate market crash isn't likely to happen in 2023. Here's what experts say to expect instead.1. Buyers will have more opportunities.With rising inventories and longer days on the market, conditions will be easier for buyers, says Brad Copeland, 2023 president of Greater Nashville Realtors.And for sellers, he says, getting the property "in great condition" and pricing it accurately will be key to making a sale. This is already starting to happen, according to Tara DeSelms with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty."[Sellers are] negotiating repairs, paying closing costs for the buyer and being more negotiable on price," she says. 2....
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville doubles curbside recycling service

Nashville is doubling its curbside recycling service from once per month to every other week, Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday.Why it matters: Residents have been clamoring for more recycling for years. Cooper hopes the increased service adds convenience and diverts more trash from landfills.Details: The new curbside pickup schedule begins Jan. 30. You can find out your neighborhood's schedule online here. Flashback: Trash and recycling pickup has been a headache for the Cooper administration. When the city's primary trash pickup contractor filed for bankruptcy, it led to service interruptions last year, and Cooper was left to scramble for a solution.New...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brings in $1.3 million

Nashville mayoral candidate Matt Wiltshire brought in $1.3 million in the last six months, his campaign says.By the numbers: Wiltshire's campaign raised nearly $900,000 from 1,300 individual donors.The approximately $400,000 difference is from a family loan, his campaign says.He has $1.1 million cash on hand.Why it matters: The strong fundraising number shows Wiltshire's campaign is gaining traction even with Mayor John Cooper expected to run.Wiltshire, who worked on economic development and affordable housing initiatives for the city, especially needs the money to improve his name recognition among voters.Yes, but: Well-funded campaigns of past candidates Bill Freeman and Charles Robert Bone in 2015 did not result in victories.Catch up quick: Cooper has not officially announced if he's running for re-election and has not yet gone full-tilt on the fundraising front.Candidates have until the end of the month to file their year-end disclosures.Councilmembers Freddie O'Connell and Sharon Hurt have not yet submitted theirs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville home sales slid in 2022

Home sales in the region fell 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to new data released this week. Greater Nashville Realtors, which collects data from nine Middle Tennessee counties, reported 39,831 homes sold in 2022. The group reported a steeper drop in the fourth quarter, when sales...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee animal shelter

Taylor Swift recently made a "significant donation" to the Williamson County Animal Center, according to officials.The shelter offers adoption services, spaying and neutering and rabies clinics.🐶 The intrigue: The shelter honored the gift by naming puppies after the global superstar's tracks "Carolina," "Bejeweled," "Midnight Rain" and "Willow.""While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs," the shelter posted on Facebook.The female, black-and-white puppies are 3 months old.…Ready for it?: You can learn more about adopting them on the shelter website.If you see these pups and think, "You belong with me," act fast.Two of them were already adopted over the weekend.Flashback: Swift has focused many of her philanthropic efforts on her home turf in Tennessee.She donated to help staff at Grimey's record store when the business was shuttered by the pandemic.She put $500,000 toward flood relief in 2010 and $1 million toward tornado recovery efforts in 2020.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Axios

Cledis is a burger joint with a mission

Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special. The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot. It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue. The restaurant, which used...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Elegy Coffee opens new shop in Germantown

Elegy Coffee, which has thrived for two years in East Nashville, opened a new shop in Germantown Wednesday.It's been a busy January for Elegy, which also opened a new coffee shop downtown.Why it matters: Germantown is quickly becoming Nashville's coffee district. In addition to Elegy, Germantown is home to Steadfast, Barista Parlor and Red Bicycle locations.“We felt like there was room in the neighborhood for another coffee purveyor, and we're just happy we were able to have the opportunity to bring what we do across the river," Elegy co-owner Andrew Cook said in a press release.Details: Elegy Coffee is the sister business of The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club. The Germantown shop is located at 1390 Adams Street.Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville mayor weighs in on insurance dispute

Mayor John Cooper has stepped in to urge Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana to resolve a dispute over insurance coverage.VUMC has begun informing patients it will stop accepting Humana's Medicare Advantage plan on April 1 because of a disagreement over reimbursement rates for medical care.The health system also plans to stop coverage of the Wellcare Medicare Advantage plan.Why it matters: Metro government pensioners and retirees over 65 use Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan. The mayor wrote a letter to executives at VUMC and Humana, saying the change "could pose sudden, drastic, and potentially harmful consequences." The change would also upend...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee, to open in Nashville by 2026

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.The company announced plans to open locations and a corporate office here in a statement on Tuesday.Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.The company plans to invest $125.5 million to create an eastern territory office in Franklin, with restaurant locations "in and around Nashville" to follow by 2026, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.This marks the chain's first expansion east of Texas, officials said.Driving the news: In-N-Out's corporate hub in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Official says cutting Metro Council could be "chaos"

Some Nashville leaders are worried about political anarchy if state Republicans' plan to slash the Metro Council in half is approved. Driving the news: Top Republican lawmakers Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson want to cut the council from 40 to 20 members. Their plan calls for extending council...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Tennessee lawmakers want to cut Nashville's Metro Council in half

Republican lawmakers filed legislation Monday to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council from 40 to 20 members.Why it matters: The proposal would completely overhaul how the city government operates and constitute a political reset for Nashville.A push to shrink the council ratchets up tension between the city, which is mostly Democratic, and the conservative state government.In recent years, the relationship devolved following bitter disagreements, and in some cases lawsuits, over education funding, private school vouchers and whether Nashville should host the Republican National Convention.What they're saying: State Rep. William Lamberth says he's pursuing the legislation for economic reasons."When government...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

MLK Day events in Nashville

A series of events is planned this weekend in Nashville to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Broadcast journalist Byron Pitts will deliver a keynote speech as part of Vanderbilt University's weekend lineup. This year's topic is "It starts with me: Cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville students can watch rock band soundcheck at the Ryman

The critically acclaimed folk-rock band Big Thief is offering Nashville students the chance to watch its soundcheck when the band plays at the Ryman Auditorium next month. Driving the news: Big Thief extended the open invitation to teachers across the country as part of the band's upcoming U.S. tour. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

The hype behind Buc-ee's, explained

There's something about Buc-ee's. It turns a routine trip to a roadside convenience store into a visit to Willy Wonka’s factory.The Crossville location has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with a supersized location coming in Sevierville. And the chain's march into Tennessee is inching closer to Nashville. A Murfreesboro location is moving forward in development. Last month, Clarksville officials confirmed the Texas-based gas station and mega-market chain was also coming to Exit 1 on Interstate 24.The intrigue: Buc-ee's locations have developed a cult following for a reason, and not just because of their record-setting size.The bathrooms are...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville stories to watch in 2023: Mayor's race, the Titans, Live Nation

In early 2019, then-Metro Councilmember John Cooper made the surprise announcement that he would not be running for mayor in an interview with then-Tennessean reporter Joey Garrison.It was, by all accounts, a tortured decision for Cooper, who was perceived as a major threat to then-Mayor David Briley's re-election chances.Flashback: We know what happened next. Cooper changed his mind, entered the race in April and drubbed Briley in the runoff election.Driving the news: It's against that backdrop of Cooper's wishy-washy tendencies that the field for the 2023 mayoral race is forming. Already three serious challengers have thrown their hats into the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

Nashville stories to watch in 2023

In early 2019, then-Metro Councilmember John Cooper made the surprise announcement that he would not be running for mayor in an interview with then-Tennessean reporter Joey Garrison. It was, by all accounts, a tortured decision for Cooper, who was perceived as a major threat to then-Mayor David Briley's re-election chances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Goodbye to Arnold's, Nashville's beloved meat-and-three — for now

On the last Wednesday of service at Arnold's Country Kitchen, the line was nearly 50 deep before the doors even opened at 10:30am.Folks have flocked to the beloved restaurant all week for one more bite of the exquisitely prepared roast beef, fried catfish, quintessential Southern sides and irresistible pies.Co-owner Kahlil Arnold could be overheard confiding to patrons that he had "teared up" at least twice that morning.But if diners thought Arnold's final week of operation was merely a time for somber remembrance of Nashville's beloved 41-year-old meat-and-three, the co-owner was quick to provide a silver lining.What he's saying: In no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
281
Followers
500
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy