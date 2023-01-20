ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready to ride in the annual Chinkapin Hollow Gravel Grinder

By Worth Sparkman
For seasoned cyclists who get "off road" or those who just aspire to, registration for the 2023 Chinkapin Hollow Gravel Grinder is open.

What's happening: The annual race will be Oct. 28 on sections of U.S. Forest Service roads that are normally off limits to cyclists.

Details: There will be three race distances:

  • 42 miles
  • 63 miles
  • 109 miles featuring 77% unpaved roads and 5,490 feet of elevation change

All races start and end at Lake Wedington, west of Fayetteville. The 109-mile and 63-mile courses include stretches in Oklahoma.

