Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
Fatal Shooting Of Black Teen By White Suspect Ruled A Homicide: Report
The suspect was cleared of murder charges after claiming self-defense in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.
Man charged after randomly shooting at people on McKnight Road
A man accused of shooting at a mail carrier on the North Side is facing new charges in another shooting the same day in Ross Township. Authorities say 28-year-old Martinel Humphries fired shots on McKnight Road that hit multiple vehicles.
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says
Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
Detroit News
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Detroit police asking for help identifying men involved in gas station shootout
Police are asking for help from the community identifying a pair of suspects involved in a shooting at a gas station in Detroit last weekend.
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
Massachusetts woman gets sentenced to life in prison for "ritualistic" killings of her two young sons
A Massachusetts woman convicted of fatally stabbing her two young sons in what authorities called a "ritualistic" killing was sentenced Wednesday to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing of Latarsha L. Sanders, 48, in Plymouth Superior Court came a day after she...
