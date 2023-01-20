ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

wrbl.com

Father of 2021 slain mother now arrested after receiving custody of grandchildren

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – One LaGrange man is now facing multiple charges after receiving custody of his grandchildren after their mother was allegedly murdered. Akeila Ware, the slain LaGrange mother that was allegedly killed in Oct. 2021 by a former Ft. Bragg soldier left behind several children. Her father, William Frank Ware Jr., 49, received custody of them at the time of her death.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
cenlanow.com

Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket

VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
OPELIKA, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Cops arrest elderly woman over $77 trash bill

An Alabama woman was arrested for failing to pay her $77 late trash bill, according to a recently released police bodycam video. Marth Menefield, 82, of Alabama, originally thought the two officers from the Valley Police Department were joking when they arrived at her home on Nov. 27 and said they were there to arrest her.
VALLEY, AL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

